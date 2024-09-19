London weather: Capital to be battered by thundery showers as weekend washout looms

A weekend washout is on the way (PA Wire)

London is bracing for a weekend washout as the Met Office issues a yellow weather warning, with thundery showers set to drench the capital.

Extensive low cloud will give way to brighter spells on Thursday as temperatures soar to a balmy 25C.

However, heavy thundery showers are set to roll in from the east overnight, sparking a wet and wild start to Friday morning.

Friday promises a mix of warm sunny spells and potential afternoon downpours. The mercury will hover around 24C, but Londoners should keep a wary eye on gathering storm clouds.

Saturday brings an increased risk of heavy, possibly thundery showers. Sunday and Monday could see periods of heavy rain, putting a damper on outdoor plans.

Despite the soggy forecast, temperatures will remain stubbornly above average, adding to the muggy feel.

A spokesperson for the Met Office said: “A few thundery showers may be present across southern and southeast England early on Friday, but from the middle of the day they are expected to develop more widely within the warning area. Whilst some places will remain dry, where thundery showers do occur, they will bring frequent lightning, gusty winds, potentially some large hail, as well as brief spells of heavy rain.

“15-25 mm of rain fall may fall within an hour, with a very small chance of 30-40 mm falling in 3 hours; the latter most likely across southwest England. Showers will tend to ease and fade during Friday evening.”

A change is on the way 👇



After a settled spell of weather, low pressure will dominate across the south from Friday onwards 🌦️



Despite some uncertainty in the detail, sunshine will soon be replaced by outbreaks of rain or heavy showers ☔ pic.twitter.com/GIKEAkljJq — Met Office (@metoffice) September 18, 2024

On Wednesday, temperatures hit 25.5C in Inverness, which is 14C above average for this time of year, according to the Met Office.

Warm and bright conditions are expected to continue into Thursday after a cloudy morning – with highs of 26C in London, the weather service added.

Met Office meteorologist Dan Stroud said: “We are being spoiled by almost summer’s last hurrah, but there’s a bit of a change coming down the line as we move our way through towards Friday, and especially the weekend.”

Currently, the UK is experiencing a period of high pressure which will move north and east throughout the week, allowing “thundery showers” to develop in southern England from Friday, Mr Stroud added.

A “gentle decline” in temperature is expected over the weekend, with highs of 24C forecast for East Anglia on Saturday followed by low 20s in the area on Sunday, he said.

Heavy downpours are expected across much of central and southern England and parts of Wales over the weekend, with the Met Office advising that weather warnings may be issued over the coming days.

So far this month, the UK has seen an average 49.5mm of rainfall – which is typical for this time of year, Mr Stroud said.

“Successive bands of rain” and “normal conditions for autumn” are expected next week, he added.