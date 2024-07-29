London weather: Capital to soar to 32C with possible official heatwave predicted

London is set to bask in 32C heat as forecasters predict that a heatwave could sweep across the UK.

The capital will enjoy “very warm, locally hot weather” over the next few days, the Met Office has said.

The forecaster has predicted non-stop sunshine until Friday evening, with temperatures set to be in the high twenties for most of the week.

Tuesday could be the hottest day of the year so far as temperatures could reach 32C.

A hot start to the week in places, with the risk of thunderstorms from midweek ⚡



Find out all the details in the forecast below 👇 pic.twitter.com/zFIk1KlfjN — Met Office (@metoffice) July 28, 2024

The mercury reached 31.9C at St James’s Park in central London on July 19 beating the previous record high for 2024, 30.5C recorded in Wisley, Surrey, on June 26.

If temperatures stay about 28C for three days in London then a heatwave will be declared.

The heatwave threshold is met when a location records at least three consecutive days with maximum temperatures exceeding a designated value, according to the Met Office.

This is 25C for most of the UK, but rises to 28C in London and its surrounding area, where temperatures are typically higher.

Many parts of the country will see temperatures four to five degrees warmer than average for this time in July, the Met Office said.

The warm surge is down to a wave of high pressure across the country and warm air rising from the south, creating dry, fine and sunny conditions and bringing temperatures up.

Simon Partridge, forecaster at Met Office, said: “There is certainly potential that it could become an actual official heatwave, because in the spells you’ve had before it hasn’t actually met all the criteria.

“If there’s not, it’s very close to it, and if you’re out and about and a member of the public then it’s going to feel like a heatwave anyway, because also overnight things are going to turn a little bit more humid and muggy day-on-day as well.”