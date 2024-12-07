London weather LIVE: Storm Darragh sparks travel chaos as Dartford Bridge shuts and over 200 Heathrow flights cancelled

Storm Darragh battered Britain with devastating winds as gusts of up to 93mph were recorded on Saturday.

The Met Office issued its highest-level red warning for Wales and south-west England, where the extreme weather has caused "danger to life" and widespread disruption across the country.

London faces its own battle with powerful gusts reaching 55mph, earning the capital a yellow weather warning.

Meteorologists caution that flying debris and toppling trees pose significant risks to public safety.

Air traffic control (ATC) provider Nats has said temporary air traffic restrictions are in place at Heathrow and Gatwick due to Storm Darragh.

More than 200 flights were cancelled at Heathrow on Saturday, according to aviation tracking site FlightAware.

The severe conditions have forced Winter Wonderland, Hyde Park's popular festive attraction, to suspend operations for Saturday. Organisers have assured ticket holders of full refunds or the option to reschedule their visits when the venue reopens on Sunday, December 8.

Seven additional London parks have also closed their gates as authorities prioritise public safety during the storm.

Elsewhere, a man in his 40s died after a tree fell onto his van in Lancashire.

Thousands of people across Northern Ireland, England and Wales were left without power as they braced for the storm’s impact.

Second man dies on roads during Storm Darragh

20:46 , Will Mata

West Midlands Police have said that a man has died after a tree fell on his car in Erdington, in Birmingham area.

“Our thoughts are with the man’s family at this time, and his next of kin have been informed,” the police said in a statement.

The tree is said to have fallen as a result of hazardous conditions caused by Storm Darragh. A man was previously confirmed to have died in Lancashire.

In Pictures: Violent Storm Darragh leaves trail of disruption

20:30 , Will Mata

Storm Darragh swept through the UK on Saturday as millions of people were warned to stay indoors, thousands were left without power and travel was disrupted.

One man died when a tree fell onto his van in Lancashire.

See the full gallery here from an eventful day

Hundreds of Heathrow flights impacted

20:06 , Will Mata

Hundreds of flights have been diverted or cancelled from Heathrow Airport as a result of bad weather on Saturday.

British Airways alone has cancelled more than 100 flights to destinations such as Edinburgh, Jersey, Milan, Nice and Vienna.

Meanwhile, Brussels has been used to cover for Heathrow for diverted transatlantic flights.

It has meant that passengers on Delta flights from Atlanta and American Airlines from Dallas are among those who have been diverted to the Belgian capital.

Luthansa, Air Lingus, Air France and KLM have also had flights cancelled.

South African fan 'shattered' after Merseyside derby cancelled

20:00 , Will Mata

An Everton fan who travelled from South Africa said his lifelong dream to watch his team play was "shattered" after the final league Merseyside derby at Goodison Park between Everton and Liverpool was postponed due to Storm Darragh.

High winds and rain have battered the west coast and the decision to call off the lunchtime kick-off was made early on Saturday morning.

Gareth Clark, 29, told the PA news agency he arrived in the UK from Cape Town on November 27 and has been staying in London, Liverpool and Edinburgh since then, with the Merseyside derby the highlight of his trip.

"It has been my lifelong dream to come and watch Everton, and I finally saved enough money to come and watch my first derby - and, of course, the final derby at Goodison. Also my first time that I have managed to come to the UK," he said.

Mr Clark, a teacher, said he spent a "vast amount" of money on the trip, including around £750 for flights.

Everton fan Gareth Clark (Gareth Clark/PA Wire)

Some pictures from around the UK

19:30 , Will Mata

A dog walks on a street after Storm Darragh hit the country, in Porthcawl, Wales (REUTERS)

Waves crash into Porthcrawl in Wales (REUTERS)

Storm Darragh updates



There is a tree fallen on Cheese Hill Lane, Norley (between Norley Road and the A556). Please avoid this area.https://t.co/DN4yMFfpca pic.twitter.com/kXang2TfYd — Cheshire West (@Go_CheshireWest) December 7, 2024

Sunday's forecast for London

19:00 , Will Mata

The effects of Storm Darragh are likely to still be felt into Sunday, according to BBC weather.

The forecast, which is now live, has stated that the capital will see gusty winds and rain for most of Sunday. There will be highs of 7C.

“Tonight will continue to be very windy with strong north-westerly to northerly gusts,” said the forecast.

“Showery spells of rain will continue to move in from the north-east, heavy at times.”

What is a red weather warning?

18:30 , Will Mata

The Met Office gives grades to different severities of storm across the UK.

The colour rating refers to how damaging the weather could be and how likely this is.

It states that a red weather warning means “dangerous weather is expected”.

“If you haven’t already done so, you should take action now to keep yourself and others safe from the impact of the severe weather,” the agency states.

“It is very likely that there will be a risk to life, with substantial disruption to travel, energy supplies and possibly widespread damage to property and infrastructure.

“You should avoid travelling, where possible, and follow the advice of the emergency services and local authorities.”

Prince William held up by Storm Darragh

18:18 , Will Mata

Prince William is due to meet US president-elect Donald Trump on Saturday night but his flight to Notre Dame has been delayed.

The heir to the throne is set to attend an event for the reopened cathedral. He will still meet Mr Trump but his private meeting with first lady Jill Biden has been cancelled. He will speak to her at the ceremony, the Mail has reported.

What will the next storm be called?

18:00 , Will Mata

Storm Darragh is upon us meaning we have reached the fourth named storm of the year.

But what will others be named in the coming months?

Nuray Bulbul and Jordan Page have put this explainer together to put you ahead of the weather.

Damaged boarding around a property in Clevedon, Somerset (Harry Stedman/PA Wire)

Sailor was 'up all night listening to the winds'

17:30 , Will Mata

A sailor who lives on a yacht in Portsmouth said he was up all night listening to the howling winds of Storm Darragh and is "just riding out on coffee at the moment".

Ed Coll, 29, told the PA news agency he has been living on a yacht in a marina in the city since January after he was diagnosed with testicular cancer and decided to following his dream of living on a boat.

He has since recovered from cancer and has been documenting his experience living on the yacht on his TikTok sailing.optimist for more than 5,000 followers.

Mr Coll has been filming his experience grappling with Storm Darragh, with one of his videos showing him preparing ahead of the storm gaining more than 1.2 million views.

Ed Coll who lives in a yacht in Portsmouth (Ed Coll/PA Wire)

Dog in distress rescued

17:00 , Will Mata

Humber Rescue was able to save a “dog in distress” after he was trapped in an estuary for six hours.

Crews saved Buddy on Friday evening at around 10.20pm after the hound had been misisng since around 4pm in Whitton Island, Yorkshire.

“Although tired and subdued, Buddy was alive and quickly brought back to the boathouse, where he received plenty of care and attention while awaiting a joyful reunion with his owner,” a statement read.

Humber Rescue posted this sweet rescue photo on their social media (Humber Rescue / Facebook)

Restaurant manager's fears after storm causes roof to fall off

16:23 , Josh Salisbury

A restaurant manager in Somerset said he was "worried" for people's safety after Storm Darragh caused the roof of a nearby building to partly detach.

Part of Knightstone Road in Weston Super Mare was closed to pedestrians and traffic after pieces of an RNLI station were left flapping around in the strong winds.

Jimi, 33, who was working in the Il Michelangelo restaurant situated on the road, said: "If [the roof] does come off, God knows where it's going to land. Hopefully it rips off smoothly and goes on the floor without causing any damage to anybody. We are worried for people more (than the restaurant)."

A number of local businesses on the Weston Super Mare parade were closed on Saturday while others had signs in their windows stating they would open in the evening.

Damaged boarding around a property in Clevedon, Somerset (Harry Stedman/PA Wire)

Famous Welsh pier damaged in storm

16:01 , Josh Salisbury

Paul Williams, general manager of Llandudno Pier in North Wales, said it may cost £250,000 to repair the damage Storm Darragh caused to the tourist attraction.

He said: "Overnight one of the kiosks, one of the original ones, which is roughly 148-years-old was ripped up.

"It's the first time in its history that it has been tipped to one side.

"The ice cream stand at the end of the pier has been ripped up and it went into the sea. and there are about a thousand pieces washed up on the other side of the bay.

"The roof has come off the toilet and there's real fear that we'll potentially lose the bar and cafe down the end as well."

He added: "Repair-wise you're looking at about £250,000, easy.”

177,000 homes without power

15:45 , Josh Salisbury

The Energy Networks Association said 177,000 homes in England, Scotland and Wales are without power.

A spokesperson said around 768,000 customers have been reconnected on Saturday, with more than 1,000 engineers ready to be deployed.

Essential travel only warning in Northern Ireland

15:41 , Josh Salisbury

Authorities have warned people to undertake only essential travel as Storm Darragh continues to lash Northern Ireland.

Trains and some bus services were suspended and nearly 50,000 customers left without power as high winds caused severe damage to the electricity network.

A bus was involved in a road crash in Co Antrim in the early hours of Saturday, while Stena Line ferry services from Belfast to Cairnryan in Scotland have been cancelled.

A ferry remained off the coast of Co Antrim on Saturday, believed to have been hampered by weather conditions.

A major power station reported damage to a chimney from the storm, adding it had halted electricity generation temporarily while the damage was assessed and addressed.

Major incident declared in parts of Wales

14:25 , Josh Salisbury

A major incident has been declared in parts of Wales because of disruption from Storm Darragh.

Dyfed-Powys Police said it was continuing to experience high volumes of calls about fallen trees and poor driving conditions.

Superintendent Chris Neve said: "I have this morning declared a major incident for the counties of Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion, Pembrokeshire and Powys, which means that together with our partners, we can call on the resources we need to respond to the challenges brought by Storm Darragh.

"I'd like to reassure the public that at this time, Dyfed-Powys Police is still able to respond to priority calls for service.

"We have robust plans in place to respond to Storm Darragh, and we continue to work extremely closely with partner agencies to do so through local resilience arrangements and close working on the ground.”

A fallen tree blocking a road on Llantwit road in Pontypridd, Wales (PA Wire)

Storm Darragh causes major disruption in Wales

14:05 , Sami Quadri

Storm Darragh has had “very significant effects in many parts of Wales, including on transport, energy infrastructure and property”, the Welsh First Minister and her deputy have said.

A joint statement from Eluned Morgan and Huw Irranca-Davies added: “On behalf of everyone, we wish to thank the emergency services and first responders who have been out through the night in dreadful conditions to keep people safe.

“Our thanks also to people throughout Wales who heeded the very serious red warning and emergency alert that was issued.

“Your actions truly helped the emergency response, and we are grateful.

“Work is ongoing to restore power to homes and reopen parts of the transport network, and our thoughts are with people who have suffered damage to their property and possessions from the storm.

“Many warnings and alerts remain in place, in particular around rivers, and people should be vigilant as the effects of Storm Darragh may be felt for some days yet.”

Man dies after tree falls onto his van

13:26 , Sami Quadri

A man has died during Storm Darragh after a tree fell onto his van in Lancashire.

The man, in his 40s, was driving his Citroen vehicle on the A59 at Longton, near Preston, at about 9am on Saturday.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detective Sgt Matt Davidson, from Lancashire Police’s serious collision investigation unit, said: “Very sadly this incident has resulted in the death of a man and our thoughts are with his loved ones at this time.

“An investigation is ongoing, and I would appeal to anyone who saw what happened or has any dashcam or mobile phone footage to please get in touch.”

Fallen trees pictured around the country

12:04 , Josh Salisbury

Trees have been pictured falling down amid Storm Darragh’s strong winds, with some collapsing onto parked cars.

Part of a fallen tree which has hit a car on Greenbank Road in Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA Wire)

A fallen tree in Cecil Road, Weston-super-Mare (Rob Palfrey/PA Wire)

A fallen tree in Cardiff being cleared away (Stuart Cox/PA Wire)

153 flights cancelled at London Heathrow amid storm disruption

11:15 , Josh Salisbury

More than 150 flights taking off or coming into London Heathrow airport have been cancelled today, according to flight tracking websites.

Heavily affected were British Airways and Lufthansa.

Air traffic control (ATC) provider Nats earlier said temporary air traffic restrictions are in place at Heathrow and Gatwick in a bid to manage the disruption.

Winds building up as Storm Darragh peaks

10:35 , Josh Salisbury

Winds are building up across the country as Storm Darragh peaks.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist, Steve Willington, said: “Storm Darragh is now moving across the UK bringing very strong winds, heavy rain and in Scotland some snow over the higher ground.

“These very strong winds will bring significant disruption, with the risk of flying debris, falling trees, large waves along the coast and power cuts.

“During this spell of severe weather it is important to listen to responders and emergency services in your area and keep up to date with the latest weather forecast.

“Storm Darragh will gradually ease from late morning as it crosses the UK, so the strongest winds in the west will start to reduce through Saturday.”

86,000 homes without power

09:59 , Josh Salisbury

The Energy Networks Association said 86,000 homes in England, Scotland and Wales are without power.

A spokesperson said around 385,000 customers have been reconnected overnight, with more than 1,000 engineers ready to be deployed.

Pictured: Fallen tree in Bromley

09:32 , Josh Salisbury

A fallen tree in Bromley (Supplied)

Warning of flight disruption at Gatwick and Heathrow

09:15 , Josh Salisbury

Air traffic control (ATC) provider Nats has said temporary air traffic restrictions are in place at Heathrow and Gatwick due to Storm Darragh.

A spokesman said: “Due to Storm Darragh today temporary air traffic restrictions are in place. Restrictions of this sort are only ever applied to maintain safety.

“We are monitoring closely and our Met Office expert embedded within our operation is ensuring we have the latest available information.

“Our teams are working closely with airports and airlines to minimise disruption.

“Passengers should check the status of their flight with their airline.”

A Heathrow Airport spokeswoman said passengers should check with their airlines due to possible disruption.

Around three million given emergency 'stay inside' warning

08:52 , Josh Salisbury

Around three million homes have received an emergency alert on their mobile phones as Storm Darragh hits the UK, Jonathan Reynolds said.

Speaking to Sky News, the Business Secretary described the storm as a "challenging situation".

He added: "About three million homes will have had the emergency alert system to their mobile phone. I would just encourage anyone who has had that to follow the advice."

He added: "Where you can, stay inside, don't put yourself at risk, and just follow the advice at all times."

Pictured: Toppled bins in south London

08:20 , Josh Salisbury

The heavy winds have taken their toll on those leaving their bins overnight.

Pictured is the scene from a street in Plumstead Common.

(Supplied)

Flights cancelled over poor weather

08:06 , Josh Salisbury

Flights have been cancelled or delayed due to the poor weather.

Dublin airport confirmed it had welcomed a number of flights bound for other airports and were diverted due to the fourth named storm of the season.

A number of British airways flights to and from Heathrow, Paris, the United States and the Netherlands were also cancelled.

According to Flight Aware, 72 flights to and from Heathrow have been cancelled in the last 24 hours.

The airport said in a message: “Storm Darragh is causing poor weather conditions across the UK, which can cause last-minute delays.

“We encourage passengers to check the status of their flight with their airline before travelling to the airport.”

Dartford Crossing bridge closed due to high winds

08:00 , Josh Salisbury

National Highways has said the QEII Bridge at Dartford Crossing in has been closed due to strong winds.

All traffic is attempting to cross between Essex and Kent is using the Dartford Tunnels.

Drivers wishing to travel southbound/clockwise on the M25 are being diverted through the east bore tunnel.

Northbound traffic is being directed to the west bore Dartford tunnel only with a height restriction of 4'8m.

Queen Elizabeth II Bridge (Rex Features)

Winter Wonderland forced to shut up shop over Storm Darragh

07:50 , Josh Salisbury

Popular tourist attraction Winter Wonderland will not open today over Storm Darragh.

The attraction said this was because the Royal Parks had decided to close Hyde Park for the day.

It told customers in a message: “In line with The Royal Parks’ closure of Hyde Park due to high winds, we will not be opening Hyde Park Winter Wonderland on Saturday 7th December 2024.”

Capital braces for 55mph winds

07:48 , Josh Salisbury

Good morning and welcome to our Storm Darragh live blog.

London is bracing for powerful gusts reaching 55mph, earning the capital a yellow weather warning.

Meteorologists caution that flying debris and toppling trees pose significant risks to public safety.

The Met Office warns: “It is likely that some roads and bridges could close, with impacts from falling trees

“There is a slight chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.”

Disruption to trains and flights are also expected.