London heatwave: Capital to be hotter than Ibiza with 32C to make Monday the warmest day of the year

London is set to sizzle in a brief heatwave with forecasters predicting temperatures soaring to 32C in the capital on Monday, making it the hottest day of the year so far.

The mercury is expected to climb steadily over the weekend, reaching 28C on Sunday before peaking at 32C on Monday as a plume of hot and humid air from France and Spain moves northwards over southern England, according to meteorologists.

This warm spell is poised to surpass the UK's previous temperature high for the year, which stands at 31.9C recorded in St James's Park in central London on July 19.

Remarkably, London's scorching temperatures will outshine popular holiday destination Ibiza, where the forecast shows a comparatively cooler 28C for Monday.

Some forecasters are suggesting the weather could get even hotter - with highs of 34C posible - as a consequence of Tropical Storm Debby.

The storm, which has left communities under water and caused at least six deaths in the US states of Florida and Georgia, has caused a buckle in the jet stream which is causing the hotter air to b pushed towards the UK, experts say.

BBC Weather presenter Stav Danaos said: “Although still a little uncertain at present, temperatures are likely to get into the low 30s Celsius across the south-east of England, and possibly even a little hotter.

“There is a chance of something around the mid-30s in the hottest spots.”

Forecaster Netweather warned the hot spell could potentially trigger some thunderstorms after “one or two individual very hot days”.

The mini-heatwave looks set to be short lived with temperatures expected to return closer to normal for the time of year by the middle of the week.