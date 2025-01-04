London Weather: Snow forecasted for capital this weekend as amber cold-weather alert issued

Snow has been forecast for parts of the UK (AP)

Large parts of the UK will be hit by heavy snow and freezing rain which could lead to disruption this weekend amid two amber weather warnings.

Stranded vehicles on the roads, delayed or cancelled rail and air travel and power cuts are all likely as the country grapples with a week-long spell of wintry conditions, the Met Office said.

There is also a “good chance” that rural communities could be cut off thanks to the weather, with up to 30cm of snowfall expected in some areas.

A Met Office spokesperson confirmed the temperatures reached a low of minus 8.6C in Aboyne in Aberdeenshire overnight.

Chilly conditions were expected to continue for most of Saturday, today with most places ranging from 2-5C, with highs of 7C in south-west England

The coldest temperature recorded in January last year was minus 14C, in Dalwhinnie in the Highlands.

Councils across London and southern England have activated emergency measures including additional accommodation to help rough sleepers stay safe during the cold snap.

Amber weather warnings for the weekend

07:48 , Will Mata

Two amber weather warnings for snow and ice have been issued for parts of England and Wales over the weekend.

A warning for snow and freezing rain covering most of Wales and central England is in place from 6pm on Saturday to midday on Sunday, the Met Office said on Friday.

The second warning for snow, covering most of northern England, has been issued from 9pm on Saturday to midnight on Sunday.

Up to 30cm of snowfall is expected locally in both warning areas, with 3 to 7cm likely in other areas.

Travel warnings for road and rail issued

07:42 , Will Mata

Alerts have been given for road and rail travel across the UK after the Met Office warned snow and freezing rain could bring severe disruption.

The weather agency has warnings in place for the next three days, including an amber level snow and ice alert for the weekend covering most of Wales and central England.

London is covered by a yellow warning, with the Met Office warning a chance of travel delays on roads with some stranded vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel.

