London weather: Summer Sunday sunshine on the way as Met Office issues weather warning for south west

Sunny weather has been forecast for London this weekend, with Wimbledon and Hyde Park BST events set to avoid the Met Office’s yellow thunderstorm warnings.

Sunday is forecast to be a dry 22C, which is also good news for fans seeing Doja Cat at Finsbury Park’s Wireless festival and Stray Kids at Hyde Park. Also on Sunday is the men’s final at Wimbledon and the final of Euro 2024 (in Berlin but with plenty of outdoor viewing opportunities across the capital).

Saturday is set to be a dry but cloudy affair with highs of 19C greeting fans seeing Kylie play at BST, 21 Savage headline Wireless and the women’s final at Wimbledon.

It is a similar story to Friday, which is set to top out at 18C and also be grey with sunny intervals.

But it is distinctly more sprightly for London than for many parts of the country with a yellow warning for thunderstorms being issued for the south west of the UK.

Cornwall will see the worst of it, with thunder and lightning set to strike on Friday evening.

Met Office chief meteorologist Steven Ramsdale said: “The weekend’s weather starts with a continuation of recent days, with an unsettled feel for many.

“Rain will be more frequent in eastern areas, whilst conditions are more showery elsewhere though a good deal of cloud for many.

“However, there’s a drier interlude building in from the west on Sunday which will reduce the frequency of showers compared with previous days and introduce some sunshine for many.

“Temperatures are likely to peak around 22C in the southeast, which is a return to near average for the time of year after the recent cool spell.”

Unfortunately, the sunny weather will not continue into next week with cooler weather and showers set to kick in from Monday.

BBC Weather has forecast the weather to be wet on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday in London with the temperatures in the low 20s.

And it might not get any better, according to the Met Office.

A statement added: “Beyond mid-week, conditions become quite uncertain, but the most likely outcome is for changeable weather to continue, especially in the west.”