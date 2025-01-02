Will it snow in London? Met Office forecast revealed as weather warning is issued

Weather forecasters have warned snow could be on the way in London — with the Met Office issuing a weather warning for this weekend.

This year has so far started with a cold snap, and temperatures in the capital are currently sitting at highs of 5°C during the day and lows of -2°C overnight.

But what can we expect this weekend?

When will it snow in London?

The Met Office has put a yellow weather warning for snow in place from Saturday, January 4 at 12pm to Monday, January 6 at 9am.

The warning covers most of England and Wales, and parts of Scotland.

Dan Holley, a deputy chief forecaster at the Met Office, has explained the cold weather and snow is predicted as “an Atlantic frontal system is likely to move across parts of central and southern UK through the weekend”.

He said: “With milder, moisture-laden air engaging with the cold conditions already in place this may bring a spell of snow in some areas, before possibly turning back to rain in the south.”

The warning is likely to be “refined” ahead of the weekend as “confidence in the forecast increases”, he added.

What is the full weather forecast for the rest of this week?

For London and the South East, the Met Office has said: “After frosty but sunny start areas of cloud will arrive from the north.

“Most places will remain dry and Hampshire and the Isle of Wight may stay sunny. Maximum temperature 4°C.”

On Saturday, we will see a “frosty start then becoming cloudy, with rain or perhaps temporarily snow, arriving later”.

Sunday will probably be milder and windy with spells of rain, it added. The wind is predicted to continue into Monday, when more rain is also on the cards.

What are the weather predictions the rest of January?

From January 6, it’s “likely to remain colder than average, with an ongoing risk of ice and frost” across the UK.

“Towards mid-January there may be a trend towards less-cold conditions more generally, but perhaps with high pressure nearby which could provide fairly settled conditions with an increasing chance of fog,” the Met Office said.