London New Year's Eve clubs: The best club nights to book for this New Year's Eve

Top pick: Pickle Factory NYE+NYD

Pickle Factory, December 31 and January 1

It would only be fair to give this week’s top pick to Pickle Factory, who are saying a very sad goodbye to the London clubbing scene via their final two club nights on New Year's Eve and New Year’s Day. For NYE, they’re collaborating with the lovely people at Gala Festival to help drag a final dose of summer hedonism into the last dregs of 2024. And for NYD, there’s an entire lineup of special guests for their “Get Pickled” goodbye event. Not one to be missed. Give this beloved little venue a bloody good send off.

(Pickle Factory)

Close Quarters

The Cause, December 31

If there’s any night where it’s worth trekking out to Canning Town, it’s New Year’s Eve. The lineup is currently a leap of faith, but the way they’re talking about this one makes it seem like a NYE for the books. Curated by a heap of tastemakers who probably played a part in your favourite artist’s come-up, this is The Cause at its finest. Go if you want a big, clubby NYE.

Mall Grab

Fold, December 31

Remember what I said about trekking out to Canning Town? Well, turns out you could even hop between venues (if you fancy the 30 min walk). Fold are putting on a banging night of their own, with Aussie DJ Mall Grab set to play the night away. Listen to iluv, his track with fellow DJ (and girlfriend!) Effy, and tell me you don’t want to hear that at midnight. Ideal if you’re after something stompy.

Fold nightclub (Press Handout)

Soulfuel

Night Tales Loft, December 31

If the above selection sounds a little too heavy for your taste, opt for Soulfuel, the smooth, groovy Saturday slot at Night Tales Loft on Mare Street. Promising funk, rare-groove, disco, house and more, you’ll have vibes coming out of your eyeballs. Plus, there’s a great selection of other places nearby to pop into, or pubs to pre at, and someone’s bound to set off some fireworks in London Fields. Go if you want to get your groove on.

Fabric NYD

Fabric, January 1

Haven’t you heard? New Year’s Day is the new New Year’s Eve, or at least that’s what the kids are saying. Testament to this is Fabric’s very enticing NYD lineup, including Skream, Archie Hamilton, nd KT b2b with Lulah Francs. Imagine hearing the In For The Kill remix live within the first day of 2025. The rest of your year would struggle to live up to it, frankly. One for those looking for something intense.

Fabric nightclub (Jake Davis)

MOT NYE

Venue MOT, December 31

A real standout venue for me this year has been South Bermondsey’s Venue MOT, so it’s only right to suggest you go to their New Year’s blowout, because as much as lineups matter on New Years, the general vibe of the venue is arguably even more important. DjRUM, Mama Snake and Priori are on the bill, alongside many others (including someone called DJ Wiggle, who sounds delightful). A smaller alternative to the big, big NYE club nights.

Bashment x Afrobeats

Dalston FH3, December 31

Head east for this celebration of Afrobeats, amapiano, Afrohouse and more. Join the 700 or so others crowding around DJs spinning until 5am. These parties have a reputation for serious energy, so it’s a spot to let loose without the usual New Year’s pretension. Doors open at 10.