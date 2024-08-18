London Zoo removes Bansky work for 'safekeeping'

The artwork was the final image in Banksy's surprise animal art trail across London [ANDY RAIN/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock]

A Banksy artwork on the shutters of London Zoo has been removed for "safekeeping" and to allow the attraction to use its full entrance during the summer period.

The piece, which shows a gorilla lifting the shutter to release a sea lion and birds, has been replaced with a replica.

A sign nearby now reads "Banksy woz ere" and offers an apology to disappointed fans of the street artist.

It was the ninth Banksy to appear in as many days in London and follows images of a goat, elephants, monkeys, a wolf, pelicans, a cat, piranhas and a rhinoceros.

When the artwork appeared, London Zoo had said it was an "incredible surprise" and that it was "thrilled" the world-famous graffiti artist had chosen the venue.

The zoo had used a protective clear plastic cover to protect the artwork "from the glare of the sun" and put up a barrier around the mural.

However, on X on Saturday, the zoo announced its removal and said it was "working on" what to do with the artwork, "but we’re keen to properly preserve this moment in our history".

Two of the other artworks in the series, including a silhouette of elephants in Chelsea’s Edith Grove, have been defaced and another was stolen just hours after it was put up.

Two of the other artworks in the series, including a silhouette of elephants in Chelsea's Edith Grove, have been defaced and another was stolen just hours after it was put up.

