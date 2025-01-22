Londonderry girls basketball beats Goffstown
Londonderry girls basketball beats Goffstown
Londonderry girls basketball beats Goffstown
Former Spice Girls star Geri Halliwell-Horner wowed in a waist-cinching outfit on Monday as she celebrated at the races with her husband Christian Horner. See photos…
I know, I know: we've already gotten clarity from Saquon Barkley about what he said to Jalen Hurts before the Philadelphia Eagles running back took off for an incredible 78-yard run in the fourth quarter of the team's win over the Los Angeles Rams. Barkley said he was
The Oilers' Leon Draisaitl says he guesses the NHL doesn't care about their best players playing, while Corey Perry says every other league protects superstars.
Matthews had a goal and an assist in the Maple Leafs' 5-3 win over the Lightning.
The Calgary Flames made a roster adjustment on Tuesday, placing a struggling forward on waivers.
Reaves last fought Ottawa's Donovan Sebrango during a preseason game and hasn't dropped the gloves in the regular season since last April.
The Athletic obtained a memo sent by Justin Thomas to PGA Tour members in which he stresses the importance accessibility during tournament broadcasts.
Ever notice the stickers on an Ohio State football player's helmet during a game? Here's what to know on the Buckeyes' tradition before the CFP championship:
NFL officials were heavily scrutinized for some of the flags they threw in the four divisional round games that saw the Chiefs, Bills, Eagles and Commanders advance to next weekend's conference championships.
Spring training is coming, and so is the annual ritual of Seattle Mariners executives pretending to care about winning.
Kansas City Chiefs Cheerleader Stefanie Hill shared on TikTok her early memories of watching Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romance unfold
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The host broadcaster has apologized after Novak Djokovic declined to do a customary post-match on court interview at the Australian Open Sunday to protest comments made on air by someone who works for the TV network.
The former football player shared how Swift helped him walk away with her boyfriend's Bottega Venetta shirt
It's the thing that happens in the NFL Draft, right? The quarterback-starved teams sometimes reach for a QB, and an all-around amazing athlete like Heisman Trophy-winner Travis Hunter get bumped down. In the latest mock from our Christian
CALGARY — The fastest ice in the world is on borrowed time.
Ohio State finishes the college football season at the top of the NCAA Re-Rank 1-134. But where do the rest of the teams fall? We list them all.
The Chicago Bears have reportedly hired Detroit Lions offensive coordinator
The Bears landed Ben Johnson and fans are elated after hearing the news.
Rg.org reported yesterday that Pittsburgh Penguins GM Kyle Dubas is open for business and looking to move some interesting contracts, should Montreal Canadiens GM Kent Hughes give him a call?
Clete Blakeman has worked some notable Chiefs games since Patrick Mahomes became KC’s starting quarterback.