Londoners flock to festive Christmas meat auction

STORY: :: Londoners bid on chunks of festive flesh at the annual pre-Christmas Smithfield Market meat auction

:: December 24, 2024

:: London, England

:: Greg Lawrence, Smithfield Market Chairman

:: “The atmosphere is fantastic. To a lot of people, it’s the beginning of Christmas. It really is. It’s the first stage of Christmas. They come up here early, they go to breakfast, they come to the auction, they purchase their goods, then they go to the pub and have a few drinks afterward, and then they… Christmas starts today!"

:: “It’s amazing, everyone’s so friendly and everyone’s rooting to get something for Christmas Day. It’s really nice."

:: "I really was looking forward to it the last few weeks, telling my colleagues I definitely wanted to do this. It was on my hit list for the festive period."

The Smithfield Market meat auction is a traditional Christmas Eve event held in London’s meat market, which traces its origins back to 1327. The auction has been held there for several decades.

The "auction" involves buyers holding cash out in the hope of being selected for the deals, which include a turkey for 10 pounds ($13) or a large rack of beef ribs for 30 pounds ($39) – a fraction of their value at a butcher’s store.

To catch the eye of the meat sellers, participants dress up in Christmas costumes and wave placards such as "I love steak" or "give us your meat."