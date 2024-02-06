Londoners hope for King Charles's full recovery
Reacting to the news of King Charles's cancer diagnosis, people on the streets of London offered sentiments of sympathy and support for his health.
The star attended a Grammys party in Hollywood wearing a completely transparent silver chainmail mini-dress with just a thong and no bra underneath.
Is the Duchess of Sussex joining her husband the Duke of Sussex as he travels to the UK to visit King Charles who is receiving treatment for cancer? Find out more
The chart-topping star took us back to her Bangerz era as she struck a pose on the red carpet.
An older clip of actor Ayo Edebiri has surfaced saying Jennifer Lopez's career is a scam.
Jay-Z took the stage with daughter Blue Ivy to accept the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award and suggested some improvements to the Recording Academy.
Music star was led out of the ceremony in handcuffs after sweeping rap categories
Look what we made her do.
Canadian icon Celine Dion made a surprise appearance at the 2024 Grammys, presenting the Grammy Award for Album of the Year to Taylor Swift.
While 25-year-old Paris Jackson enlisted a makeup team to expertly camouflage her body art on Sunday, Doja Cat ran face-first into the world of temporary tattoos.
"Stormy," a new film about and featuring Stormy Daniels, is coming to Peacock in March.
Swift took the trophy without even looking at Dion, who was presenting award
Joni Mitchell placed her daughter Kilauren for adoption in 1965 — and the two reconnected over 30 years later
Miley Cyrus thanked almost her entire family during her Grammys acceptance speech for Record of the Year. Here's what we know about why she left Billy Ray Cyrus out.
The singer previously debuted blonde streaks through her brunette hair in a November 2023 Instagram post
According to a new royal biography, Queen Elizabeth is said to have thought Princess Diana was “far better suited” to Prince Andrew than his brother Prince Charles.
Jenner and fiancée Tia Blanco welcomed their daughter Honey in July 2023
Kiana Ledé sang the U.S. national anthem ahead of the game on Saturday while wearing a keffiyeh-style sweater.
Tracy Chapman gave a surprise performance at the Grammy Awards on Sunday (04.02.24), joining Luke Combs on a cover of 'Fast Car'.
King Charles has been diagnosed with a form of cancer, Buckingham Palace has announced.
It's been 35 years since she first sang 'Fast Car' at the Grammys, a ceremony crowded with closeted queer performers. The world has changed a lot. Chapman hasn't.