London's Albert Bridge Lit Up by Chaotic Display of Firework and Flares

London’s Albert Bridge was lit up by a chaotic display of fireworks and flares on Monday evening, July 15, with a number seen firing off in multiple directions toward nearby boats and into the Thames river.

Police and fire services were called to the incident, according to local media.

Nearby residents and bystanders were left baffled by the sudden burst of fireworks and flares. Neil Thomas filmed video from an apartment near the bridge.

“Anyone know what this was on Albert Bridge? Could hear lots of people chanting. One of the flares landed on the Uber Boat and seemed to keep burning for a while,” he wrote on X.

“Fireworks shooting all over the place and police and fire turned up minutes later. Definitely not an official thing,” he added.

Further footage posted by Thomas showed smoke rising from the front of an Uber boat near the bridge. Credit: Neil Thomas via Storyful