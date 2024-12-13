London's best bars of the year, according to Josh Barrie

In 2021, I bought a book called The Tavern is My Drum from a one-armed man in Manchester. An autobiography published in 1948, its author was a man called Joseph Vecchi, who had been maître d’ in many of Europe’s grandest hotels during the Roaring Twenties. Though he is cloying and overzealous with his adoration of the aristocracy, the book is worth reading for anyone who enjoys sipping Manhattans below chandeliers, as I do.

Vecchi ran the restaurant at Claridge’s when George V was crowned and later oversaw the French restaurant at the Astoria in St Petersburg, where his encounters with royalty continued and where his accounts became more compelling still. His reminiscing of an all-female party hosted by the sultry night wizard Rasputin is titled “Russia Dances to Destruction”; it is duly disparaging of the man, who apparently ate with his “talon-like” fingers, raucously drinking all the while before slipping away down a hidden staircase to cavort in telltale faux philosophical grandeur.

However terrible Rasputin was, a bar from whom it takes its name tops my list this year: Rasputin’s (171 Mare Street, E8 @rasputinsbar). I don’t think anywhere in London defines a changing culture as Rasputin’s does, in that it is frivolous but affordable, whimsical yet welcoming. It was opened accidentally — originally, as a prep kitchen, but soon a bar transpired — by the team behind cult sandwich purveyor Dom’s Subs. At Rasputin’s, five-olive martinis are nothing but fun for £7, each one a reminder that being alive need not always be too costly. See also £3 mystery shots and a “recession busting” offer comprising a pint and two hotdogs for £11. I love the place, illuminated in red, a little wonky, framed as some might frame Berlin.

(Black Lacquer)

Berlin could be said to be a marked identifier of going out in London today. Our cosmopolitan, international city harbours mighty prowess when it comes to hospitality, but its proficiency in affording us late-night revelry has long been questioned. There are too few venues with 2 and 3am licences and you have to be “in the know” to make use of places such as Trisha’s, Gerry’s and the Prince of Peckham.

One new bar to visit is Black Lacquer (9 Green Arbour Court, EC4, @blacklacquer.london), a dimly lit, sprightly place full of two-sip drinks and sake, itself all the rage alongside tequila and mezcal. It is open until 2am at the weekend. It also happens to be a listening bar: these are opening in London faster than tables are snapped up at that pub by Piccadilly. Well, almost.

Why? Music has always been an adjunct to drinking, though too often it plays second fiddle, not least in more traditional pubs and restaurants. Fine, but past 10pm and people want music, live or cast into ears. What’s more, London being London, a city that borrows, begs and steals from just about everywhere else in the world, here Japanese, German, French and Mexican — many more influences besides — expressions have been transposed. It isn’t always boringly earnest, simply the fact DJ decks and vinyl fill walls for people to enjoy.

(Adam Kang)

Notwithstanding, bars such as Hausu in Peckham, Jazu in Deptford, and Goodbye Horses in Islington (21 Halliford Street, N1, goodbyehorses.london) have helped to fan a bold new trend in London. The snacks are always considered, the cocktails often sound, and all the while a symbiosis has formed: I am a big fan of listening to bangers while getting hammered, however lacking in nuance that sentiment may be. Do we really need to dwell? Not really.

In any case, it’s time to shine a light on others. Notable cocktail bars burst onto the scene this year, where music plays but drinks are the focal point. One is Dram in Soho (7 Denmark Street, WC2, drambar.co.uk) which takes liquor seriously but does not preach. It is split between five rooms, one a lab, two bars in muted tones where concoctions are considered; there’s a pool room (please, London, more pool tables) and a terrace plump for whisky-drenched chat.

Bar Kinky (43 Charlotte Street, W1, kinkally.co.uk) is another of these modern, understated places. Below Kinkally, a Georgian-inspired restaurant on an ever-improving Charlotte Street, is a cocktail bar of profound pedigree: enjoy a fairly mad list, herbs and shrubs and creations, else order a Hemingway daiquiri that rivals Scarfes bar or Quo Vadis upstairs. That is to say: heaven.

(Credit Caitlin Isola)

Otherwise? Try Forza Wine (National Theatre, SE1, forzawine.com) on the South Bank, a joyous bar closeted in Brutalism. It didn’t need to work hard to entice me. Margaritas, here, and natural wine, two things that divide but which needn’t. Pubs deserve their own column but one to mention is The Hero in Maida Vale (55 Shirland Road, W9, theherow9.com). Pub downstairs, but take heed of the upstairs room, kitted out with DJs, cocktails and the general feeling that something is happening.

Vibes flow with equal flair at Bar Lina in Soho (18 Brewer Street, W1, barlina.co.uk), so too Little Cellars in Camberwell (75 Camberwell Church Street, SE5, littlecellars.co.uk), where the negronis are heady and the house wine entirely drinkable (another welcome flashpoint in 2024).

I return now to Vecchi, who, were he here today, might have led the charge at The Emory (Old Barrack Yard, SW1, the-emory.co.uk), London’s hottest new hotel (but aren’t they all?) with its £2,000-a-night suites, shining glass frontage and exceptional service. Staff are diligent, not sequacious: they usher you in and pour, time again, fine drinks.

(Press handout)

Vecchi would have felt comfortable at The Emory, I should think. Then again, save for perhaps Rasputin’s, he would have enjoyed any of the bars I’ve written about. London 2024 might not be the Roaring Twenties, but there is fun to be found; there is music to listen to; there are Hemingway daiquiris to be had. After all, London is my tavern, and the tavern is my drum.