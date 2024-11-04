London's Christmas lights 2024: Switch-on dates and best displays from Oxford Street to Kew Gardens

Covent Garden is among many London locations kicking off their Christmas fun from early November (Getty Images)

With the cold weather firmly rolling in, it’s time to start thinking about Christmas. Just one month before we start opening Christmas calendars and stocking up on presents, there’s no better time to start planning your festive outings in the capital.

One of the best ways to get into the festive mood is to head down to some of the capital’s spectacular Christmas light switch-ons and festive displays.

From Kew Garden to Oxford Street, there are plenty of spectacles to get excited about — and some of them are already kicking off.

So get ready for some mulled wine, musical guests, and a swathe of dazzling lights that will illuminate the capital into 2025.

Here’s everything you need to know about the best 2024 Christmas light switch-on events and festive decorations in London.

Southbank

The Southbank Centre kicked off its festive season on November 1, featuring extravagant art displays, pop-ups and nearby winter markets.

“Each artist uses light and colour in playful ways, at the same time exploring topics at the forefront of society, such as individual and collective identity, the environment and technology,” the Southbank Centre said.

After marvelling at the outdoor artwork, take a stroll down the Southbank to enjoy the Christmas markets and pop-ups by the river.

Oxford Street

Oxford Street in London following its annual Christmas light switch-on (PA)

Each year, shoppers heading to London’s busiest shopping thoroughfare walk under a spectacular array of festive lights and decorations.

Oxford Street’s Christmas lights will be on from November 5.

Reports suggest there will be over 300,000 lights dangling above Oxford Street, which’ll stay illuminated until early January.

On December 7, Oxford Street will also mark its ‘Big Day of JOY’ that will feature musical events, street performances and in-store activities.

Trafalgar Square

The Trafalgar Square Christmas tree (AP)

While Trafalgar Square’s Christmas tree has faced backlash in previous years, nothing beats enjoying the area's spectacular lights and festive feeling over the coming months.

This year’s Christmas tree switch-on will clash with festivities on Oxford Street, also taking place on November 5.

The event will take place between 5.30pm and 6.30pm and will include pop-up stalls and plenty of festive fun.

Regent Street

Regent Street was actually one of the first central London locations to begin displaying Christmas lights back in 1954.

It will also kick off its festive lights this year from Thursday November 7.

This year, St James’ Market, nearby, is also putting up a ‘wishing tree’ where passers-by can donate to the charity The Felix Project and, as a result, power the Christmas tree’s lights.

Covent Garden

Some 260,000 lights are expected to illuminate Covent Garden this year from November 12.

Several impressive festive displays will also be around the square, including a Christmas sleigh, 40 gigantic bells, and, of course, a 55ft Christmas tree.

Not much has been confirmed about the time of the switch-on yet, but expect it to take place sometime after dusk.

Marylebone Village

(Sister London)

From November 13, Marylebone Village is also joining in the Christmas fun with its own switch-on celebrations.

Merry Marylebone will take place between 3pm and 8pm and feature a number of musical acts and market stalls.

Hosted by BBC London broadcaster Jo Good, the main lights will be turned on at 6pm.

Kew Gardens

Over in Kew Gardens, the Christmas lights event is also kicking off on November 13.

Christmas fans can marvel at Kew’s festive lights from between 4.20pm to 10pm every day until January, with the exception of November 18, 19, 25 and December 2 and 25.

This is a ticketed event, so it’s best to book that in early if you plan to go.

Belgravia

Belgravia’s Christmas lights will be switched on from November 17.

During the event, which takes place between 11am and 4pm, guests can meet Father Christmas and spot several recognizable Christmas characters around the area.

The lights will go on at 3.45pm on Elizabeth Street.

Looking for more? Here are some extra light switch-on dates you should know about