London's coolest cocktail bar is getting a more affordable little sister

(Warehaus )

Since opening in 2020, a Bauhaus-themed bar simply marked by the image of a yellow triangle, a red square and a blue circle at 232 Kingsland Road has given the rest of the London cocktail scene a run for its money. Otherwise known as A Bar With Shapes For A Name, and affectionately dubbed ‘Shapes’ by regulars, the lively, experimental, conceptual destination is the place to be past bedtime, and now its founders Remy Savage and Paul Lougrat are adding to their growing empire of drinking establishments (think Bar Nouveau in Paris, and Abstract in Lyon) with a second London spot, Warehaus.

Situated a few hundred doors up the road at 538, Warehaus will be an extension of A Bar With Shapes For A Name, and was originally a space dedicated to making ice and preparing drinks for the original. ‘It's the same bar [as Shapes], but just a different element of it. We are basically opening the door to our production area,’ says Savage. ‘We produce until 5PM, then there’ll be a little bell that just rings and then the vibe changes.’ Inspired by the moment factory workers ‘crack open a beer at the end of a long shift in a place where you shouldn't be drinking’, the pair will be encouraging an air of mischief. ‘It's a fun idea, the fact we shouldn't be there.’

To match the low-key mood, Savage says the cocktails will be simpler and more affordable than those at Shapes, priced at under £10 a pop. ‘It’s annoying – people keep talking about this democratic era of cocktails and it's like, how is £15 for a cocktail democratic? And who's drinking it? I think that it's often easy to say, ‘the neighbourhood is changing’, and I think that we are certainly part of the problem, but it's like: how do we give back to the locals?’

In terms of vibe, according to Savage, the space will continue to feel like a production facility, but will eventually have a playful garden, designed to embody the same excitement one feels ‘when you're having your first [taste of] alcohol as a teenager when you and your friends are hanging out in the playground.’ Plus, there are plans for ‘warehouse style food’ in the works, he says. ‘We're talking with a few chef friends, I think we're probably going to collaborate with Silo.’

With the space ‘90% finished’, Savage and Lougrat will open Warehaus for a preview this weekend, from 5pm on 7 April, before formally opening in the third week of April.

538 Kingsland Road, E8 (@bauhaus_warehaus)