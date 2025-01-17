London's Guy’s Hospital among first to prescribe Wegovy weight loss jabs on the NHS

A general view of Guys and St Thomas’ Hospital in London (PA Wire)

London’s Guy’s Hospital has become one of the first to prescribe weight-loss jabs.

The central London hospital, part of the Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Trust, has become among the first NHS hospitals to administer the Wegovy drug,

The drug, known as Ozempic, mimics the hormone that is produced after eating that tells a person they are full.

The treatment causes a dramatic loss of appetite and is prescribed for weight loss.

The drug is prescribed for those with a body mass index (BMI) of over 35.

This means in the UK around 3.4 million adults are eligible, according to BBC Panorama.

Professor Barbara McGowan, the lead clinical professor, at Guy’s Hospital, estimated there were “130,000 people” eligible for Wegovy in southeast London.

Among the first to receive treatment was Ray, who weighed 23 stone.

Ray was prioritised as he needed two operations to lose weight.

Ray was joined at the appointment by one of his daughters, Sophie, who said it was "amazing that he lost weight.”

"I wouldn't recognise him. It would be like I have a brand new dad,” she said.