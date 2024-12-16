London's NHS 'bed blocking' crisis revealed: Number of fit patients stuck in hospital up 14% in a year

Pressure on hospitals is building this winter with a high number of beds occupied (File picture) (PA Archive)

The number of patients stuck in London hospitals despite being medically fit for discharge is up by 14 per cent in a year, new figures show.

Analysis by the Standard shows that an average of 1,577 patients were in hospital in the capital in the week up to December 8 despite no longer meeting the criteria for a bed.

It is a rise of 14 per cent on the figure of 1,383 reported in the same period last year, suggesting that pressure on the health service may be peaking more early in the winter than usual.

The number of beds occupied by medically fit patients peaked at 1,721 on January 28 last winter.

“Bed blocking” occurs when there is an imbalance between the availability of care home beds and the number of people who require them.

It means that medically fit patients remain in hospital, because there is no social care package to discharge them into.

A shortage of available beds can create delays in A&E, which in turn leads to delays for ambulances handing over patients to emergency departments.

Patients can also deteriorate physically and mentally while stuck in a hospital bed.

Bed blocking can also impact routine surgery, as there is a shortage of beds for patients to recover in after an operation.

It costs the NHS £395 a night to care for someone when they could be discharged, according to think tank The King’s Fund.

Health bosses have warned that a surge in flu cases and hospitalisations has placed the health service under serious pressure heading into the busy winter period.

An average of 144 beds in the capital were occupied by flu patients in the week up to December 8, a sharp rise on the figure of 89 recorded the previous week.

Earlier this month, the NHS warned that the health service is facing a “quad-demic” of winter viruses with cases of flu, Covid, norovirus and RSV on the rise.

Separate figures show that there were 2.31 million attendances at A&Es across England in November, making it the busiest November on record.

Dr Tim Cooksley, of the Society for Acute Medicine, warned that emergency departments often become “bottlenecks” with patients unable to get beds in hospitals and corridor care becoming a “normal occurrence”.

“This is dangerous, undignified and a real source of upset for staff as it seriously impacts the ability to care for patients,” Dr Cooksley added.