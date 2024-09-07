London's pro-Palestinian march marks 11 months of war in Gaza

STORY: :: Pro-Palestinian demonstrators march through London marking 11 months of war

:: September 7, 2024

:: London, England

:: Mubasher Malik, Protester

"The hypocrisy of the West is all I can say— the hypocrisy has been far more clear now to me than it has ever been, in terms of how we treat certain types of people. How we treat one type of people to another type of people.

The demonstration took place 11 months to the day from the outbreak of fighting, which began with Hamas' incursion from Gaza into southern Israel.

According to Israeli tallies, 1,200 people were killed and 250 taken hostage in the October 7 attacks. Over 40,900 Palestinians have died in the ensuing conflict according to Gaza health officials.