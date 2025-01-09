London's unmissable gigs and club nights this week, from Maribou State to Orii Jam

Top Pick: Maribou State

Rough Trade East, January 15, dice.fm

DJ duo Chris Davids and Liam Ivory are back and gearing up for the release of their long-awaited third album, Hallucinating Love, set to hit airwaves at the end of this month. Hallucinating in Love follows their critically acclaimed 2018 sophomore record, Kingdoms in Colour, with a long gap between projects due to Chris Davids undergoing neurosurgery. Now, the boys are back. Ahead of their big Ally Pally gigs this February 14 and 15, the duo will be hosting fans at Rough Trade East for a DJ set and signing. It’s set to be intimate, atmospheric and meltingly cool, so hop on that waitlist and hope for the best.

Paradise Karaoke

Sebright Arms, January 10, sebrightarms.com

ADVERTISEMENT

Perhaps you aren’t feeling quite up to full-blown clubbing just yet. That’s okay, it will come in time. But a Londoner still needs some kind of release, and winter is the best time to do karaoke (try sticking out an hour in a sweaty karaoke booth in summer, you’ll understand). Get down to the Sebright Arms and belt your little hungover heart out. Bear in mind, this is stage karaoke, so not one for the Dry Jan gang, unless they’re a real natural performer.

Koko Launch Party

Koko, January 10, koko.co.uk

For those who do feel up to clubbing, Koko provides. Head to the heart of Camden for the club’s “infamous” first-of-the-season launch party, which features unannounced guests of house and disco persuasions. Yes, you’re going in blind, but previous guests include Skream, Roger Sanchez, Artwork and Dusky, so that gives you a feel for the calibre of artists you might expect.

Dengue Dengue Dengue (Press handout)

Dengue Dengue Denue

Venue MOT, January 10, dice.fm

ADVERTISEMENT

Down in South East, treat yourself to some Peruvian psychedelic dance music, courtesy of eclectic South American DJ collective Dengue Dengue Dengue. Hosted in South Bermonsey’s beloved Venue MOT, the event promises everything from psychedelic cumbia to dub, salsa to footwork and tribal to “bone rattling techno.” The real party people won’t still be recovering from New Year’s. They’ll be here.

Eats Everything

XOYO, January 11, dice.fm

Bristol-born DJ and producer Eats Everything became XOYO’s first ever resident DJ in 2014, two years after he was named DJMag’s Best British DJ. Now, he’s back in his old haunt for a month-long weekend residency, featuring four shows with four unique lineups. His first is this Saturday and includes support from UOKHUN, Victoria Peckham and Smokin’ Jo, who, speaking of the DJMag awards, also happens to be the only female DJ to ever win the No1 DJ title.

Orii Jam

Jumbi, January 14, dice.fm

Fancy more of an open mic night vibe, but without the obligatory (and predictably mid) Wonderwall and Creep covers? Orii Jam is a jam session turned open mic held at Jumbi in Peckham on Tuesdays (as well as Colour Factory in Hackney Wick on Mondays) that gives fledgling artists a chance to show off their stuff. Later in the night, from 10.30pm onwards, more seasoned performers join the jam and show what they’ve got. It’s a laidback vibe with absolutely no obligation to get involved, so don’t worry about going as a spectator. Chances are, you’ll witness some real talent. Not bad for a Tuesday night.