So long, Adidas Sambas: what's the next cult London trainer?

Once considered the thinking man’s Gazelle, the Adidas Samba has now unfortunately become the shoe of the herd. You can’t go ten feet in London without seeing a pair of the tell-tale, trio-striped gum soles. It’s an epidemic.

Yes, they’re a classic silhouette — plus it’s hard to get sick of them when designers like Grace Wales Bonner keep wheeling out gorgeous new iterations, from silver and slip-tongued to all-over leopard print. But the Samba has reached peak popularity at this point, leaving many latecomers questioning whether it’s actually worth investing in a pair at all, or whether they’re simply too far out of the game.

We’re not going to make your mind up for you, but we will say this: there will be a new trainer of the moment. The question is, what will it be?

Here, we use our expertise to predict what will be the next Adidas Samba, captivating London’s street style scene and keeping Depop searches in a chokehold for months to come. If you fear you’ve missed the boat, why not hop on these ones ahead of time.

Adidas SL 72

For those who just can’t go without their three stripes, this is your next best bet for the huge Adidas shoe of the summer. The SL 72 was invented back in 1972 (shocker) for athletes, but is set for a big comeback in 2024. Rumour has it the folks at Adidas are kinda done with the Samba, having got all they can out of it, and they know SL 72s are the next thing worth throwing their weight behind.

If you want more firm proof, all you need to do is look towards trendsetter in chief Miss Bella Hadid, who recently wore a pair of brown SL 72s while walking out and about in the Lower East Side. And if that’s not enough, then what better than the endorsement of Grace Wales Bonner (who famously made Sambas chic again). One of the only other trainers included in Wales Bonner’s capsule collection of shoes was the SL 72, and while they might be more muted than the chrome and ponyskin renditions, they’re just as stylish.

And as an aside, if you are still seeking out that silver sneaker hype but just can’t find or afford the Wales Bonner Sambas, one buyer at ASOS tells me that Alohas are where it's at this season.

Nike Killshot 2

According to fashion journalist and stylist Corina Gaffey, this competitor shoe could snatch the crown from the Adidas Samba soon. “It has the same slight retro, tennis shoe vibe of the Samba,” she says, “and the same wearability thanks to its pared-back silhouette and neutral tones. The trainer has already been a cult in menswear circles and was just previously available in menswear sizes only. Now they have released women's sizes too so it's going to heighten demand.”

Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66

Onitsuka Tiger’s yellow Kill Bill trainers have racked up a near Samba-like stamp on East London recently, but they’re not quite as pervasive and still have plenty of time left in their trend cycle. Plus, the bumblebee colourway is just one of the many Mexico 66 trainers, with silver, chartreuse, lime and earthy iterations also available. For those fond of more Veja-esque trainers, the Olympics-style colourways are also a vibe.

And don’t just listen to us, listen to the figures: according to Depop, searches for Onitsuka Tiger trainers are up by 200 per cent month on month. Plus, they’ve been spotted on the It Girls all over the place, from the likes of Addison Rae, Hailey Bieber and Kaia Gerber to, er, Prince William. That’s the royal stamp of approval, I guess. (We’re not calling Prince William an It Girl, but if shoe fits...)

New Balance 530

Ironically, New Balances have been through quite the unbalancing in public opinion over the past few years, but they’re back on the up again in 2024. Searches for New Balance on retail sites are extremely high, even higher than Sambas in some instances, and people’s interests are particularly focused around the 530 trainer.

This shoe has seen a 93 per cent increase in searches on Depop month on month, as well as notable peaks on non-resale sites. They’re more compatible with the “clean girl aesthetic” than some of the other Samba successors, so for those keen on their Burberry macs and Prada sunnies, these are your bag.

Converse All Stars

After a period of diminished interest due to their sister shoe, the One Star, outshining them, All Stars are back and reclaiming their place as a wardrobe staple. This is celebrity stylist Jay Hines’ pick for a Samba successor, he says: “It’s hard to say what would be the next version of the Adidas Samba because it’s so iconic in all these different ways, in terms of what they’re used for. For style, for wearing everyday, for playing indoor football. A sneaker that it would say is timeless in that way is the Chuck Taylor Converse — they’re never ending. I see a lot of people wearing the high top Rick Owens [collaboration] at the moment. That’s become quite a trendy shoe for people to wear casually.”