Long-awaited bridge finally opens to traffic

Construction of the Gull Wing bridge took more than three years to complete [Stephen Huntley/BBC]

A delay-hit bridge under construction since 2021 has opened to the public.

The £145m Gull Wing Bridge in Lowestoft, Suffolk, opened to pedestrians at 09:00 BST and motorists at 12:00, with many honking horns as they crossed the structure

Suffolk County Council had planned to open the bridge last year but faced several delays.

It is the third crossing available to the public over Lake Lothing.

Vintage Lowestoft buses from East Anglia Transport Museum passed over the bridge before motorists were allowed to cross for the first time.

A formal civic opening and naming ceremony for the bridge will take place on 19 November.

It is believed up to 5,000 people spent time on the bridge before it opened to traffic [Stephen Huntley/BBC]

Dogs and even people on roller skates enjoyed travelling across the bridge [Matthew Webb/BBC]

On Sunday, the bridge will face a rolling road closure as the Tour of Britain cycling race crosses during its preliminary ride-out, ahead of the final stage between Lowestoft and Felixstowe.

The council's Conservative leader Matthew Hicks previously said the bridge would serve as a "vital transportation link" while standing as an "iconic new landmark" for the town.

Tristram Browne, project manager at Farrans, which constructed the bridge, said the team was "proud" to have worked on it.

"We have brought the region on the journey of the bridge build with us, creating some memorable sights with the arrival of the bridge and bascule sections," he said.

"It has been a pleasure to work on such a complex, technical project and we would like to thank the local community for their support."

The construction helped to employ 76 local people as well as providing apprenticeships and volunteer work.

The work was initially approved in 2015 before construction began in 2021.

The bridge is the largest of its kind, with the bascule span 39.5m (130ft) long, 22m (72ft) wide and 35m (115ft) tall.

It will sit clear of the highest tide by 12m (39ft) and the J-beams will be more than 50m (164ft) above the sea.

The opening comes as a lane of the Orwell Bridge, near Ipswich, has closed due to safety fears.

