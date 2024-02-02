Long delays on M54 after crash and vehicle fire

Long delays have been reported on the M54 after a crash and a vehicle fire.

There were delays of up to 70 minutes after the incident blocked the eastbound carriageway between junctions two and three, near Cosford and Wolverhampton, on Friday morning at about 07:50 GMT, National Highways said.

In a post on X, the organisation said there was “reduced capacity” on the carriageway and by about 08:10 GMT said one lane remained closed.

Officers from the Central Motorway Police Group were reported to be at the scene by National Highways.

