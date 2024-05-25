Long delays for passengers at Port of Dover

There are long delays for those at the Port of Dover trying to get to the continent on their bank holiday breaks.

The port reported processing time of two hours at the French border controls at Dover at 08:15 BST.

It posted on social media that ferry operators would accommodate passengers on their next available sailings.

A spokesperson advised that for safety reasons travellers should stay in their vehicles and thanked passengers for their patience.

A traffic-holding system for lorries queueing to cross the English Channel is in force for the holiday weekend.

Operation Brock sees lorries heading to Dover queue on one side of the M20, with the other carriageway operating as a contraflow.

It covers a 13-mile (20.9km) section of the motorway between junctions eight (Maidstone) and nine (Ashford).

