Freezing rain threat continues overnight for parts of northern Ontario

Dangerous driving conditions will persist across northern Ontario through Wednesday as a long-duration freezing rain event crusts the region with a glaze of ice.

A long period of freezing rain will leave ice accretion on roads, sidewalks, trees, and power lines, leaving surfaces slick and potentially knocking out power in some communities.

Northern Ontario Highway Impacts

Our current round of freezing rain arrives courtesy of a sprawling low-pressure system creating blizzard conditions over portions of the central United States.

We have a classic freezing rain setup across northern Ontario as warm air aloft swirling around the system runs overtop subfreezing air wedged at the surface. The size and slow-moving nature of the storm will force the freezing rain threat to continue into Wednesday.

Northern Ontario Precip Midnight Wed

Widespread freezing rain warnings are in effect from Fort Frances all the way east toward Val d’Or, covering hundreds of kilometres of heavily travelled highways as folks prepare to head home after the long holiday weekend.

“Significant ice build-up is possible for areas that receive multiple rounds of freezing rain,” Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) said in its warning on Tuesday.

The agency added: “Ice build-up may cause tree branches to break. Utility outages may occur.”

Northern Ontario Ice Accretion

Anyone whose route takes them along Highway 11 or Highway 17 between Fort Frances and Timmins through Wednesday should consider avoiding travel unless absolutely necessary. Plan ahead for delays and slow-going as a result of ice-covered surfaces. Let a friend or loved one know when you head out and where you’re going.

Gusty winds are also possible through the duration of the storm. The combined weight of the ice and the force of the wind could snap tree limbs and power lines, leading to localized outages in some areas.

Thumbnail courtesy of Anika Beaudry.

Check back for the latest on your forecast across northern Ontario.

