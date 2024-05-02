Travel difficulties remain in Alberta as snow hangs on Thursday

Alberta has had quite the week, with its first tornado of the season being recorded alongside a bout of heavy snow.

The good news is that the worst of the snowfall in parts of Alberta will finally subside by Thursday morning, but some lingering effects are expected. An additional 2-5 cm is forecast for some areas, with 5-10 cm of more snow expected in the Rockies.

So, plan ahead and brace for more slow commutes as roads will still be slippery.

Thursday: Snow, travel woes linger

While the bulk of the snowfall fell on Wednesday, an additional few centimetres are expected Thursday.

The good news is that the snowfall will be lighter and limited to the foothills and southern regions.

By Thursday morning, temperatures will drop and change most of the precipitation back into scattered snow, especially in Red Deer, Calgary, the QE2 and areas south.

As the afternoon warms, though, some areas in the southeastern corner will see a changeover into a rain-snow mix. Driving conditions will be impacted still as the roads will be slippery.

Thursday will add 2-5 cm of snowfall to the lower elevations and 5-10 to the Rockeies, the forecast includes snow that has already fallen on wednesday

Flurries may linger into very early Friday morning, but clearer and chilly conditions are expected starting the weekend.

Spring snow is normal

For folks annoyed at this springtime snowfall, it's important to remember that snow in April and May are normal for the province and that they are actually some of the snowiest months.

In fact, the top five largest snowfalls in Calgary took place in April and May.

Be sure to check back for the latest weather updates across Alberta.