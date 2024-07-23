Long Lines at Detroit Airport Amid Delta Cancellations

Long lines were seen at the Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport late on Monday, July 22, as Delta Airlines struggled to resume normal operations after a faulty CrowdStrike software update caused a global IT meltdown on Friday.

Footage by passenger Abdullah Hussein shows what he described as “people waiting in line to find an alternative flight” at the Delta desk on Monday night.

According to Hussein, his Delta flight from Detroit to Boston had multiple delays, with rebookings to Providence, and then Hartford, only to be delayed and finally cancelled.

Delta was hit hardest by the CrowdStrike outage, flight information showed. Credit: Abdullah Hussein via Storyful