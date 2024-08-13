Long Lost Family fans urge show bosses to end 'spoilers'

The latest episode of the ITV show featured two people who were searching for lost siblings

What did you miss?

Long Lost Family viewers have pleaded with show bosses to try and contain spoilers ahead of the programme.

The ITV series - which is presented by Davina McCall and Nicky Campbell – sees members of the public trying to track down relatives who they haven’t seen for years, or ever. Each episode sees the hosts investigating what happened and then, hopefully, locating and reuniting people with their absent loved ones.

However, as the latest instalment got under way on ITV, some fans said they wished they hadn't had a glimpse of the outcome beforehand.

What, how and why?

The show featured a woman named Tracey who was looking for her brother Keith, who her late mum had been forced to give up as a baby because she was so young herself when she gave birth. It also told the story of Liz, who had been adopted when she was little but knew that she had a sister out there and was on a mission to find her.

But as it started a couple of viewers expressed disappointment about the way the show's opening segment can give a peek at what is to come.

"@NickyAACampbell @ThisisDavina I absolutely love Long Lost Family but please can you persuade the producers to not have all the spoilers in the opening scenes, not that I want to cry more but it does spoil the anticipation I feel - still love it though!! X," one person wrote on X.

Another fan of the popular show agreed: "Love the programme hate they show the meetings before in the starting titles."

Someone else wrote on Instagram that they had spotted two of this week's stars on another programme. "Addicted to @programme however Tracey and Keith appeared on breakfast TV this morning, it’s really spoilt this episode," they said. "They shouldn’t have been on till after LLF shown."

Viewers in tears as families reunited

In the episode, both Tracey and Liz got to meet their long lost siblings in moving scenes that had fans in tears. Many posted messages on social media saying how emotional the series was and hailing it as brilliant television.

One person posted on X: "Best show on TV. Sometimes sad. Sometimes happy. Always beautiful."

Debbie and Liz found each other. (ITV)

"I can't even imagine how rewarding it can be being reunited with family you never met, beautiful," said another, adding a screengrab of Liz cuddling her sister Debbie after they were introduced.

"How can you not be moved watching," asked someone else, as another viewer remarked: "I love this programme."

One said: "Long Lost Family always delivers heartwarming stories. Literally 'must watch' TV & I believe this programme is what @ThisisDavina was put on earth for."

Tracey was reunited with her brother. (ITV)

"No airs & graces, sympathetic & concerned. Along with @NickyAACampbell #ArielBruce & the @longlostfamily crew, an amazing team."

Read more: Long Lost Family