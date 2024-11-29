‘Long overdue’ debate on assisted dying under way in Parliament

The first assisted dying debate in the House of Commons in almost a decade is “long overdue”, the MP behind the Bill has said as she appealed for respect and compassion in Parliament on the controversial issue.

Kim Leadbeater opened debate on her Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill on Friday – the first time the issue has been debated in the Commons since 2015.

Five hours have been set aside for MPs to air their views on the Bill, and a vote must be called before 2.30pm otherwise the Bill is highly unlikely to make any further progress through Parliament.

Labour MP Kim Leadbeater’s assisted dying Bill is being debated in Parliament on Friday (Ben Whitley/PA)

Opening the debate, Ms Leadbeater told MPs: “I know that this is not easy. It certainly hasn’t been easy for me. But if any of us wanted an easy life, I’m afraid we are in the wrong place.

“It is our job to address complex issues and make difficult decisions. And I know for many people this is a very difficult decision.

“But our job is also to address the issues that matter to people, and after nearly a decade since this subject was debated on the floor of the House, many would say this debate is long overdue.”

She said the conversation on such a divisive issue has been respectful and compassionate to date, adding: “I know I can be confident that that same tone of respect and compassion will be adopted by colleagues today – whatever views they may hold.”

Encouraging or assisting suicide is against the law in England and Wales, with a maximum jail sentence of 14 years.

The Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill is being debated in Parliament on Friday (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Ms Leadbeater has said the current law is not fit for purpose and her proposals would allow terminally ill adults in the two nations with less than six months to live to end their lives, subject to the approval of two doctors and a High Court judge.

If the Bill passes on Friday, it will go to committee stage where MPs can table amendments, before facing further scrutiny and votes in both the House of Commons and the House of Lords, meaning any change in the law would not be agreed until next year at the earliest.

Ms Leadbeater has said it would likely be a further two years from then for an assisted dying service to be in place.

A bid to halt the Bill’s progress, in the form of an amendment, was not selected for consideration.

Campaigners both for and against the Bill gathered outside Parliament on Friday.