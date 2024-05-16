How long the rain will last
40/29 Meteorologist Majestic Storm shows us how long Thursday's rain will last.
Severe thunderstorms continue for portions of Alberta and Saskatchewan on Thursday, with the risk moving east into Manitoba on Friday
Dangerous wildfires have scorched tens of thousands of acres and are closing in on multiple Canadian towns, forcing thousands of evacuations and degrading air quality.
Much-needed rain spreads across the Prairies. However, there is a slight tornadic risk through parts of Alberta and Saskatchewan. Meteorologist Nadine Powell has the details.
Scientists found the “iconic” predator in the leaves of a park in Australia.
FORT MCMURRAY, Alta. — The oilsands hub city of Fort McMurray, Alta., got a watery reprieve from a menacing wildfire Thursday as steady rain fell and water cannons delivered a soaking blast to tinder-dry ditches. Alberta Wildfire information officer Christie Tucker said the blaze remained out of control – the only such designated fire in the province – but it did not grow overnight and remained at about 200 square kilometres in size. “We’re seeing rain and cooler temperatures in much of the prov
Officials hope the tide will carry the body back out to sea.
Get the latest exclusive scoop on the long-weekend forecast with meteorologist Tyler Hamilton.
Rounds of rain take aim at the Prairies this week, with all eyes on a temperature drop that could help lead to periods of snow into the May long weekend
The iconic trees evolved on Madagascar 21 million years ago and later spread to other countries.
Get ready for plenty of sweat and discomfort this scorching summer as high temperatures are expected to dominate the season for millions, fueled by a developing La Niña climate pattern.
The star shows the relative position of Wednesday morning's earthquake northeast of Ottawa on the Quebec side of the Ottawa River. (Earthquakes Canada)People in parts of eastern Ontario and western Quebec may have felt the ground rumble their morning coffee on Wednesday.A 3.2 magnitude earthquake shook an area northwest of Hawkesbury, Ont., on the Quebec side of the Ottawa River at 8:20 a.m., according to Earthquakes Canada.Earthquakes under a 3.5 magnitude aren't always felt, while those up to
Thousands of Fort McMurray residents headed south to safety as a large out-of-control wildfire drew closer to their community, but many are worried they won't have a home to return to.An evacuation order was issued Tuesday afternoon for the neighbourhoods of Beacon Hill, Abasand, Prairie Creek and Grayling Terrace, as the wildfire southwest of the community continues to grow.Other areas in Fort McMurray remain on evacuation alert and residents need to be ready to leave on short notice. Marina Ba
The 2024 eastern Pacific hurricane season began on May 15 and runs through November 30. In 2023, an El Nino pattern produced 17 named storms, ten hurricanes and eight major cyclones in the basin. Two of the major hurricanes – Dora and Otis – were retired for their connections to mass devastation in Hawaii and southwestern Mexico.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Climate change will be a lesser priority in Florida and largely disappear from state statutes under legislation signed Wednesday by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis that also bans power-generating wind turbines offshore or near the state's lengthy coastline. Critics said the measure made law by the former Republican presidential hopeful ignores the reality of climate change threats in Florida, including projections of rising seas, extreme heat and flooding and increasingly seve
Hike up your socks and check your pets — tick season is already in full force.Rob and Kathy Bull of Cambridge, Ont., are warning others to check themselves and their pets. They took to social media last Wednesday to post a video of nearly 20 ticks creeping around in a green vial. They had picked the ticks off their four-year-old Jack Russell terrier, Roxy after a short walk through Dumfries Conservation Area."Mostly her abdomen, but there were a few in her beard, a couple on the top of her head,
Last summer, marked by deadly extreme heat and devastating wildfires, was the warmest in at least 2,000 years, according to new research
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — A new study shows an Atlantic salmon population in southern Newfoundland is disappearing, and it says nearby aquaculture operations are likely to blame. The report published last month in the journal Reviews in Fisheries Science and Aquaculture concludes that though climate change and predation also have negative impacts, the effects of aquaculture operations near the Conne River are the most significant probable factor pushing the local wild salmon population toward extinctio
China's BYD Auto launched its all-new Shark plug-in hybrid pickup truck on Tuesday with 430 horsepower and has 62 miles of all-electric range.
FORT MCMURRAY, ALBERTA — Thousands of residents forced to flee a fierce, wind-whipped wildfire threatening the oilsands hub city of Fort McMurray were told Wednesday they’ll likely be out for days and may be allowed back as early as Tuesday. Jody Butz, the fire chief in charge of the Fort McMurray region, said while Tuesday is the estimated return date, there are a lot of variables. "This does not guarantee that you'll return on that day, but we want to advise you to be evacuated until then," Bu
An extinct-in-the-wild chick has successfully hatched. The birth marks a key milestone of an ambitious project to return the species to the wild. The female sihek, also known as Guam kingfisher, hatched on 28 April at Sedgwick County Zoo in Kansas. Known as sihek by the indigenous Chamorro people, the species once flourished on the North Pacific island of Guam. However, the accidental introduction of the brown tree snake to the island in the 1940s wiped out many native birds, bats and lizards. The last wild sighting of sihek was in 1988 and the birds are now considered Extinct in the Wild by the IUCN. There are currently only 141 sihek left in the world, all under human care. Now the Sihek Recovery Program is working to establish a temporary wild population on the island of Palmyra Atoll where there are no invasive snakes or other predators such as rats - before their eventual return to Guam. With only 45 breeding females left in the world, the female chick is vital to restore this species back to the wild.