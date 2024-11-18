How long-range missiles striking Russia could affect Ukraine war

Ido Vock - BBC News
·5 min read

The US has for the first time allowed Ukraine to use long-range missiles to strike targets inside Russia.

The outgoing Biden administration has told Kyiv it can use US-made ATACMS missiles for limited strikes inside Russia, according to CBS, the BBC's US partner.

Washington had previously refused to allow such strikes because it feared they would escalate the war.

The major policy reversal comes two months before President Joe Biden hands over power to Donald Trump, who is sceptical of US military aid to Ukraine.

Why has the US allowed Ukraine use ATACMS inside Russia?

Ukraine has been using the Army Tactical Missile System, more commonly known as ATACMS, on Russian targets in occupied Ukrainian territory for more than a year.

It has used ATACMS to strike airbases in the occupied Crimean Peninsula and military positions in the Zaporizhzhia region.

But the US has never allowed Kyiv to use the long-range missiles inside Russia – until now.

The Lockheed Martin ballistic missiles are some of the most powerful so far provided to Ukraine, capable of travelling up to 300km (186 miles).

Ukraine had argued that not being allowed to use such weapons inside Russia was like being asked to fight with one hand tied behind its back.

The change in policy reportedly comes in response to the recent deployment of North Korean troops to support Russia in the Kursk border region, where Ukraine has occupied territory since August.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has yet not confirmed the move. But he said on Sunday: "Strikes are not made with words ... The missiles will speak for themselves."

ATACMS missiles are seen during South Korea-US military exercises, surrounded by barbed wire fencing and lush greenery in the background.
Ukraine has been calling for permission to use ATACMS missiles on Russian territory for months [Getty Images]

What effect will the missiles have?

Ukraine will now be able to strike targets inside Russia, most likely around the Kursk region, where Ukrainian forces hold over 1,000 kmsq of territory.

US officials say Kyiv will be able to use ATACMS to defend against an expected counter-offensive by Russian and North Korean troops, which may begin within days with the aim of regaining Russian territory.

Ukrainian forces will be able to hit Russian positions in Kursk, including troops, infrastructure and ammunition storage.

The supply of ATACMS will probably not be enough to turn the tide of the war. Russian military equipment, such as jets, has already been moved to airfields further inside Russia in anticipation of such a decision.

But the weapons may grant Ukraine some advantage at a time when Russian troops have been gaining ground in the country's east and morale is low.

"I don't think it will be decisive," a Western diplomat in Kyiv told the BBC, requesting anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter.

"However, it’s an overdue symbolic decision to raise the stakes and demonstrate military support to Ukraine."

"It can raise the war cost for Russia."

There are also questions over how much ammunition will be provided, said Evelyn Farkas, who served as deputy assistant secretary of defence in the Obama administration.

"The question is of course how many missiles do they have? We have heard that the Pentagon has warned there aren’t that many of these missiles that they can make available to Ukraine."

Farkas added that the ATACMS could have a "positive psychological impact" in Ukraine if they are used to strike targets such as the Kerch Bridge, which links Crimea to mainland Russia.

The US authorisation will also have a further knock-on effect: enabling the UK and France to grant Ukraine permission to use Storm Shadow missiles inside Russia. Storm Shadow is a Franco-British long-range cruise missile with similar capabilities to the American ATACMS.

Could it lead to escalation of the war?

The Biden administration had for months refused to authorise Ukraine to hit Russia with long-range missiles, fearing escalation of the conflict.

Vladimir Putin had warned against allowing Western weapons to be used to hit Russia, saying Moscow would view that as the “direct participation” of Nato countries in the war in Ukraine.

“It would substantially change the very essence, the nature of the conflict,” Putin said. “This will mean that Nato countries, the USA and European states, are fighting with Russia.”

Russia has set out “red lines” before. Some, including providing modern battle tanks and fighter jets to Ukraine, have since been crossed without triggering a direct war between Russia and Nato.

Kurt Volker, a former US ambassador to Nato, said: “By restricting the range of Ukraine’s use of American weapons, the US was unjustifiably imposing unilateral restrictions on Ukraine’s self-defence."

He added that the decision to limit the use of ATACMS was "completely arbitrary and done out of fear of ‘provoking’ Russia."

“However, it is a mistake to make such a change public, as it gives Russia advance notice of potential Ukrainian strikes.”

How will Donald Trump react?

The elephant in the room is that Biden is a lame-duck president, with just two months left in office before he hands power to President-elect Donald Trump.

It is unknown whether Trump would continue with such a policy. But some of his closest allies have already expressed criticism of the decision.

Trump's son Donald Trump Jr wrote on social media: "The military industrial complex seems to want to make sure they get World War Three going before my father has a chance to create peace and save lives."

Trump has not spelled out what policy he will take on the war in Ukraine, beyond having vowed to end the conflict within a day, though never specifying how he would do so. Democratic opponents have also accused him of cosying up to Putin, whom he has repeatedly expressed admiration for.

Many of Trump's top officials, such as Vice-President-elect JD Vance, say the US should not provide any more military aid to Ukraine.

But others in the next Trump administration hold a different view. National Security Adviser Michael Waltz has argued that the US could accelerate weapons deliveries to Ukraine to force Russia to negotiate.

Which way the president-elect will go is unclear. But many in Ukraine fear that he will cut off weapons deliveries, including ATACMS.

"We are worried. We hope that [Trump] will not reverse [the decision]," Oleksiy Goncharenko, a Ukrainian MP, told the BBC.

A BBC graphic compares the ranges of different artillery systems. Western-supplied systems shown are ATACMS (190 miles; 300km), Himars (50 miles); M777 howitzer (25 miles). Systems used by Russia shown are HM-30 Smerch (43.5 miles), 2A36 (25 miles), D-30 howitzer (13.6 miles)
[BBC]

Latest Stories

  • Biden allows Ukraine to use US arms to strike deep inside Russia

    STORY: :: FilePresident Joe Biden's administration is giving the green light to Ukraine to use U.S.-made weapons to strike deep into Russia.That's according to two U.S. officials and a source familiar with the decision.This military drill video shows the Army Tactical Missile System, or ATACMS, which have a range of nearly 200 miles.:: November 17, 2024:: Kyiv, UkraineSources say the rockets will likely be used in Ukraine's first long-range strikes... and that those attacks could happen within days.:: FileThe shift marks a significant reversal of Washington's policy in the Ukraine-Russia conflict.For months, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has been pushing to allow his country's military to use U.S. weapons to hit Russian military targets far from the border.:: Ukrainian Presidential Press ServiceOn Sunday, he said the missiles would "speak for themselves."Russia has warned it would see looser limits on U.S. weapons as a major escalation...And one Russian lawmaker warned the decision could lead to World War Three, according to the TASS news agency.:: FileSources said the change is largely in response to Russia's deployment of North Korean ground troops to supplement its own forces.Meanwhile, President-elect Donald Trump is set to take office in about two months.It's not clear if he'll reverse Biden's decision. But he has long criticized the scale of U.S. aid to Ukraine and has vowed to end the war quickly, without explaining how.:: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service:: FileWhile some U.S. officials have expressed skepticism that allowing long-range strikes will change the war's overall trajectory...The decision could help Ukraine at a moment when Russian forces are making gains...:: FileAnd possibly put Kyiv in a better negotiating position when - and if - ceasefire talks happen.The White House and the State Department declined to comment. A Trump spokesperson did not immediately respond to requests for one.

  • AP sources: Biden for the first time OKs Ukraine's use of US-supplied long-range missiles in Russia

    WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has for the first time authorized the use of U.S.-supplied long-range missiles by Ukraine to strike inside Russia, according to people familiar with the matter.

  • US for the first time authorises Ukraine's use of long-range missiles inside Russia

    US President Joe Biden has given Ukraine permission for the first time to strike Russian territory with US-supplied long-range missiles, a US official told AFP on Sunday. Biden's decision comes as he prepares to hand over power to President-elect Donald Trump, who has pledged to limit US aid to Ukraine. US President Joe Biden has authorized Ukraine to use long-range American missiles against military targets inside Russia, a US official told AFP on condition of anonymity, confirming media report

  • It's a stunning shift in US policy - but Biden's announcement will trigger fury and fresh threats from Moscow

    Joe Biden's belated decision to allow Ukraine to use US-supplied, long-range missiles inside Russia will be cheered by Kyiv and will almost certainly prompt the UK to follow suit.

  • Grieving parents appeal to sextortion criminals

    Murray Dowey, from Dunblane, was only 16 when he ended his life last year.

  • From the Amazon rainforest, Biden declares nobody can reverse US progress on clean energy

    MANAUS, Brazil (AP) — Speaking from the Amazon rainforest, President Joe Biden declared Sunday that there’s no going back in America’s “clean energy revolution” even as the incoming Trump administration vows to spur fossil fuel production and scale back efforts against climate change.

  • Sources: Biden gives green light for Ukraine to use US-supplied weapons in Russia

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and many of his Western supporters have been pressing Biden for months to allow Ukraine to strike military targets inside Russia with Western-supplied missiles.View on euronews

  • Biden authorizes Ukraine to use US-supplied long-range missiles for deeper strikes inside Russia

    MANAUS, Brazil (AP) — President Joe Biden has authorized Ukraine to use U.S.-supplied long-range missiles to strike deeper inside Russia, easing limitations on the weapons as Russia deploys thousands of North Korean troops to reinforce its war, according to a U.S. official and three other people familiar with the matter.

  • Suspected attack by Yemen's Houthi rebels targets ship in the Red Sea

    A suspected attack by Yemen's Houthi rebels targeted a commercial ship late Sunday night traveling through the southern reaches of the Red Sea, though it caused no damage nor injuries, authorities said. The attack comes as the rebels continue their monthslong assault targeting shipping through a waterway that typically sees $1 trillion in goods pass through it a year over the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza and Israel’s ground offensive in Lebanon. A ship's captain saw that “a missile splashed in close proximity to the vessel” as it traveled near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait connecting the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden, the British military's United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations center said in an alert.

  • Kirk Herbstreit Says His Dog Peter Is 'Making Himself Right at Home' on ESPN Following Death of Golden Retriever Ben

    Herbstreit announced on Nov. 7 that his family said goodbye to Ben after the animal's cancer had spread

  • Russia launches one of its fiercest missile and drone attacks at Ukraine's infrastructure

    KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A Russian strike on a nine-story building in the city of Sumy in northern Ukraine killed eight people and wounded dozens, an official said Sunday, as Russia launched a massive drone and missile attack described by officials as the largest in recent months.

  • Forgive Me, I'm Still Laughing At The 18 Funniest Signs Of The Week

    These signs might singlehandedly get me through the rest of the year.

  • 8 Puppies Rescued After Found Under a Burning Car in California: They'll 'Go on to Live Healthy and Happy Lives'

    The five-week-old Shepherd dogs will be available for adoption in December

  • New Hampshire shelter faces ‘enormous’ breeding problem after man surrenders nearly 1,000 mice

    When an overwhelmed man came to a New Hampshire animal shelter last week hoping to surrender 150 mice, shelter employees were ready to assist. He later clarified he had 150 containers of mice.

  • Top Australian host charged with sexually abusing eight men

    Veteran broadcaster and former Wallabies coach Alan Jones was arrested on Monday, local media report.

  • Trudeau says he could have acted faster on immigration changes, blames 'bad actors'

    OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government could have acted faster on reining in immigration programs, after blaming "bad actors" for gaming the system.

  • Biden allows Ukraine to use US arms to strike inside Russia

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden's administration has allowed Ukraine to use U.S.-made weapons to strike deep into Russia, two U.S. officials and a source familiar with the decision said on Sunday, in a significant reversal of Washington's policy in the Ukraine-Russia conflict. Ukraine plans to conduct its first long-range attacks in the coming days, the sources said, without revealing details due to operational security concerns. The move comes two months before President-elect Donald Trump takes office on Jan. 20 and follows months of pleas by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to allow Ukraine's military to use U.S. weapons to hit Russian military targets far from its border.

  • This Is What A Trump Presidency Will Actually Mean For Your Grocery Bill

    If you have plans to eat salad, olives or raisins in the future, good luck. Here's how tariffs and mass deportation could affect us.

  • Michael Moore Trashes America’s ‘Evil Deeds’ After Trump Win

    Filmmaker Michael Moore slammed all of America as “not a good people” following President-elect Donald Trump’s election win over Kamala Harris. In an MSNBC interview days before the election, the Oscar-winning documentarian, an outspoken critic of Trump, wagered that Trump would be “toast” against a more established and experienced politician like Harris. Falling quiet in the days since Trump’s decisive election win, Moore broke his silence by lashing out at his fellow Americans in a Substack po

  • Opinion - Will Belarus join North Korea in fighting Russia’s war?

    Russia is getting impatient and desperate, and it may use forceful tactics to have Belarus enter the invasion.