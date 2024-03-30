Long spell of messy, wintry weather to start April in Ontario, Quebec
A messy system is on it's way to Ontario and Quebec mid week. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.
A messy system is on it's way to Ontario and Quebec mid week. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.
More than 20 million people along the West Coast are under flood watches due to a major storm this weekend bringing heavy rain and gusty winds. A flood watch is in effect for much of Southern California through Sunday afternoon, with areas of flash flooding possible where the heaviest rain falls. This area is in the process of seeing a widespread 1 to 3 inches of rain from San Francisco to San Diego, with up to 6 inches possible in the foothills of Southern California.
The fashion mogul and former Spice Girl is holidaying on a multi-million-pound yacht in Florida
Suri Cruise, Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise's daughter looks so grown up as she headed on vacation with mother ahead of her 18th birthday. See photos.
Hamas victim's father defends Associated Press' award-winning photo of her body as 'symbol' of an era.
"Travis's version of being passive-aggressive with his girlfriend," one user commented.
Rebel Wilson is calling Sacha Baron Cohen’s decision to release behind-the-scenes footage of their sex scene “an a–hole move,” after never-before-seen video from the set of the 2016 film “The Brothers Grimsby” was published Friday by the Daily Mail. “Releasing unauthorized and misleading behind-the-scenes video without my approval is SBC’s latest way of bullying and gaslighting me,” the ...
WASHINGTON (AP) — Presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump drew criticism Friday for posting a video on social media that contains the image of a hog-tied President Joe Biden painted on the tailgate of a passing truck. The Biden campaign was quick to condemn the video for suggesting physical harm to the sitting Democratic president. Biden has portrayed his likely 2024 opponent as someone who freely evokes Nazi imagery with regard to immigrants, while also stressing in speeches th
This food habit is linked to a specific type of dementia.
Nordegren has moved on and built a life that focuses on her six kids
Neil Hobday, the former project director for former President Trump’s golf course in Scotland, said the country was “hoodwinked” by his claims that he would spend 1 billion pounds to develop the property. Hodbay told the British Broadcast Corporation (BBC) that he felt “hoodwinked and ashamed” that he and Scotland fell for Trump’s overestimate. Trump…
Seven reportedly cost $20 million
The sitting president relayed the story (joke?) during Thursday's star-studded fundraiser The post Joe Biden Says He Challenged Donald Trump to a Golf Game on 1 Condition | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
Shannon Stapleton/ReutersDonald Trump once again went scorched earth against the daughter of the judge overseeing his New York hush-money trial on Thursday, posting a fiery rant to Truth Social that called her out by name.That woman, Loren Merchan, has become the focal point of Trump’s attacks against her dad, Judge Juan Merchan, in his longshot attempt to have him ousted as the judge presiding over his criminal case in New York. Trump has decried Loren’s position as president of a political con
The NHL playoff picture is becoming clearer. Here's an early look at who has a shot at winning the Stanley Cup.
Buying a car can feel like walking through a minefield of shady sales tactics. Some deceitful dealerships have long employed a bag of tricks to nickel-and-dime consumers out of their hard-earned cash....
They soft-launched their relationship at the supermodel's cookbook event in Miami.
The "Late Night" comedian brutally summed up the former president's media company.
Timothy Stephenson had an enviable life: He was married to a doctor, and they shared a $2 million home with their twin daughters in a peaceful California suburb. But Stephenson harbored a dark secret.
Amid reports the scandal-hit rapper is forcing his wife Bianca Censori into flashing her flesh in outrageous outfits, Amber Rose has declared her ex Kanye West is the reason she dressed like a “sexpot” while they dated.
Surveillance footage captures the harrowing moment a wild boar viciously attacks a 70-year-old man in his front yard in Guangyuan, China, on March 24. The man sustains severe spinal injuries while defending himself against the enraged animal's assault.