How long is Super Bowl halftime? What to know about Kendrick Lamar's performance

The countdown to Super Bowl 59 has entered its final hours, and the highly anticipated matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles is almost here. Fans are on the edge of their seats, eagerly looking forward to the game, while others are excited about the Apple Music Halftime Show, which will feature a performance by hip-hop star Kendrick Lamar.

Kendrick Lamar is renowned for his influential songwriting and is set to headline the biggest show of the year in New Orleans. He has received significant recognition, including winning the Pulitzer Prize for Music in 2018, making him the first artist in his genre to achieve this honor. His songs "Like That," featuring Future and Metro Boomin, and "Not Like Us" have both reached the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart. In addition to topping the charts, Lamar also swept five categories at the recent Grammy Awards.

Adding to the excitement, Lamar has revealed that he will be joined by the Grammy-winning artist SZA at the Caesars Superdome for the Super Bowl halftime show.

How long is Super Bowl 59's halftime show?

NFL games are divided into four quarters, each lasting 15 minutes. However, the actual duration of a football game typically lasts around 3.5 hours. Halftime usually occurs approximately 1.5 hours into the game. If kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET, you can expect the halftime show to start between 8:00 and 8:15 p.m. ET.

The Apple Music Halftime Show at the Super Bowl lasts about 12 minutes, slightly longer than the typical NFL game.

How to watch Super Bowl 59

Date: Sunday, Feb. 9

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV : Fox

Streaming : Tubi | Fubo (free trial) | DirecTV Stream | Sling TV | YouTube TV | Hulu with Live TV

Location: Caesars Superdome (New Orleans)

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Super Bowl halftime show: Time for Kendrick Lamar's performance