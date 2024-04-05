Long-term care nurses ink new deal with Kirkland Lake

Kirkland Lake has signed a new two-year collective agreement with members of a local nurses union.

In November, Kirkland Lake council approved the memorandum of the agreement with Ontario Nurses’ Association (ONA) Local 020 members who are nurses working at the town-operated Teck Pioneer Residence. It includes a wage increase of 7.5 per cent in 2024 and 3 per cent in 2025.

The agreement covers the period from April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2025. The estimated incremental costs such as salary, overtime and shift premiums will be roughly $366,000.

The town initially entered collective bargaining with the local on Oct. 18, 2023, which resulted in the memorandum of the agreement that was approved at their Nov. 7 meeting.

Kassandra Young, manager of human resources services, briefly discussed the agreement at the April 2 council meeting.

“I'm bringing here today the collective agreement for our ONA Local (020). This was brought to the council on Nov. 7, 2023, as an approved memorandum of agreement between the town and ONA Local (020), so now it is time to execute the collective agreement which was ratified between the town and ONA,” she said.

For a full-time registered nurse in their first year, their pay increased from $37.63 an hour as of April 1, 2023, to $38.76 an hour on April 1, 2024.

For the same time period, a full-time registered nurse in their eighth year had a pay increase of $54.94 an hour to $56.59 an hour.

Mayor Stacy Wight was unable to chair during the voting of the agreement’s approval or vote on the matter. She said her daughter is employed by Teck Pioneer Residence.

Marissa Lentz, Local Journalism Initiative, TimminsToday.com