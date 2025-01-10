'A long time coming:' LEGO unveils plans roll out 6 'Bluey'-themed sets this year

"Blue" and her family pictured in front of their home.

"Bluey" and the Heeler family will be eternally preserved in brick form.

On Thursday, LEGO Group and BBC Studios announced they were going to work together for the first time to "merge the globally adored world of Bluey with the fun and creative possibilities of the LEGO universe."

The Australian children's television show follows the life of Bluey, an inexhaustible 7-year-old blue heeler puppy who lives with her mum, dad and little sister Bingo, according to an online character description.

Six new "Bluey"-themed LEGO sets will make a 2025 debut across the LEGO 4+ and LEGO DUPLO brands, according to a company news release. The LEGO "Bluey" toys will be unveiled in the spring.

"It’s been a long time coming and we believe that this partnership is a match made in heaven for younger builders and families alike," Michaela Edgerley Stovicek, head of Preschool at the LEGO Group, said in a statement. "Just like the LEGO brand, the Bluey brand has play at the heart of everything they do."

Here's what to know about the "Bluey"-themed LEGO collection, including when it will be available for purchase.

When will LEGO's 'Bluey' sets be available for purchase?

LEGO shares plans to drop six 'Bluey' themed sets in 2025.

LEGO has not yet revealed when the "Bluey" sets would be available for purchase but noted that the look of the official collection would be shared in the spring of this year.

Future updates about the "exciting collection" will be available online through LEGO's website or on the show's website.

LEGO has released other themed sets inspired by other television shows, movies and video games, including the "Nightmare Before Christmas, "X-Men" and "Dungeons & Dragons."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: LEGO: 6 'Bluey'-themed sets are on the way