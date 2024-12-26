Long-time Food4Kids volunteer says program 'makes a real difference'

Architectural Digest

In its heyday, Petra was once the thriving capital of the Nabataean Kingdom. An esteemed World Heritage Site, its notable features include not only the elaborate tombs and temples, network of reservoirs, and many carefully-managed tunnel and channels, but also the “fusion of Hellenistic architectural facades with traditional Nabataean rock-cut temple/tombs…a unique artistic achievement and an outstanding architectural ensemble,” as its designation states. Carving tombs into mountains was as much a practical choice as a symbolic one for the Lycians, an ancient civilization that lived in Anatolia, which reportedly believed that angels carried the dead to the afterlife.