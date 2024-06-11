LONG WAITS | Tulsa airport still facing delays over TSA issues

CBC

A Toronto police officer facing three misconduct charges for allegedly interfering with an investigation into a single-vehicle collision her nephew was involved in testified Monday that she would have arrested him if she suspected he was impaired.Insp. Joyce Schertzer said her nephew, who is referred to as "Calvin" in the proceedings, was not under the influence when he crashed into a city-owned utility pole outside The Boulevard Club at 1491 Lake Shore Boulevard W. on May 1, 2022. That's why sh