LONG WAITS | Tulsa airport still facing delays over TSA issues
LONG WAITS | Tulsa airport still facing delays over TSA issues
LONG WAITS | Tulsa airport still facing delays over TSA issues
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Southern California socialite was sentenced Monday to 15 years to life in prison for the hit-and-run deaths of two young brothers in a crosswalk more than three years ago.
"Had I been wrong about my dad — this man I knew to be so wonderful and caring and loving, not only to my mom and my siblings and me, but seemingly to everyone he knew?"
Critics slammed the conspiracy theorist lawmaker over the bonkers comparison.
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Hunter Biden was convicted Tuesday of all three felony charges related to the purchase of a revolver in 2018 when, prosecutors argued, the president’s son lied on a mandatory gun-purchase form by saying he was not illegally using or addicted to drugs.
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Rayna Dove kept careful notes about her attempts to move out of the shelter in downtown St. John's, N.L., where her mother says she was "living in fear."
Umm Hudaifa - widow of IS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi - says she tried to leave him but couldn’t.
Russia's prison population has plummeted as it continues to rely on inmates to plug its manpower gaps.
The family of the 45-year-old woman reported her missing after they say she failed to return home. Her body was cut out of the snake Friday.
CLEVELAND (AP) — Bail was set at $5 million Monday for a woman who authorities say fatally stabbed a 3-year-old boy last week as he sat in a grocery cart outside an Ohio supermarket and wounded his mother.
Jenn Buta has been campaigning since her son was targeted by sextortionists in Nigeria - a hotspot for scammers.
Rebecca Grossman struck and killed two boys in 2020 as they were walking across a street at a crosswalk with their parents
Madeleine McCann was 3 years old when she went missing while on vacation with her family in Portugal's resort town of Praia da Luz
British Columbia's securities watchdog and the RCMP say they have sent out warnings to nearly a dozen suspected "money mules" — people alleged to have transferred money on behalf of criminals.The B.C. Securities Commission (BCSC) identified 10 suspects after it uncovered information that they sent or received money or cryptocurrency that was obtained from victims of investment fraud, according to the RCMP.The suspects in Metro Vancouver were hand-delivered warning letters in late May, according
PENTICTON, B.C. — Mounties in Penticton, B.C., are looking for witnesses after they say a 93-year-old woman was pushed in front of a moving city bus.
The instructors were on a daytime visit to a public park when they were attacked, Cornell College says.
NEW YORK (AP) — A New Jersey businessman who prosecutors say bribed Sen. Bob Menendez testified Monday that the Democrat told him in summer 2019 that he’d look into a state criminal probe threatening his business and later assured him there was no threat and boasted about saving him.
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador acknowledged Monday that authorities have had to set up camps for displaced people after some 4,200 residents fled a town in the southern state of Chiapas.
A Toronto police officer facing three misconduct charges for allegedly interfering with an investigation into a single-vehicle collision her nephew was involved in testified Monday that she would have arrested him if she suspected he was impaired.Insp. Joyce Schertzer said her nephew, who is referred to as "Calvin" in the proceedings, was not under the influence when he crashed into a city-owned utility pole outside The Boulevard Club at 1491 Lake Shore Boulevard W. on May 1, 2022. That's why sh
Tren de Aragua, a transnational criminal gang that originated in a Venezuela prison, is now operating in the United States.
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Monday turned down a clemency request for condemned inmate David Hosier, a move that likely clears the way for his execution.