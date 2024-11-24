Longleat closed and travel disruption due to Storm Bert

Longleat Safari Park had hoped to reopen on Sunday but said it would remain closed due to damage caused overnight [Longleat]

A safari park has closed for a second day as Storm Bert continues to batter parts of the West.

Longleat in Wiltshire had hoped to reopen on Sunday but said it would remain closed due to damage caused overnight.

A statement on the park's website said crews would work throughout the day to repair the damage.

It comes as homes are without power and motorists face travel disruption across the region. In Gloucestershire, the M48 Severn Bridge is closed in both directions due to strong winds.

Flood warnings

National Highways are advising road users to use the M4 Prince of Wales Bridge as an alternate route.

One lane of the westbound carriageway of the M4 from J18 A46 for Bath and J19 for the M32 in Bristol is also closed due to debris on the road.

According to travelling monitoring site Inrix, in Bristol, one lane on the northbound carriageway of the M32, between J3 A4320 Easton Way and J2 B4058 for Eastville is also closed due to flooding.

The Environment Agency has issued 13 flood warnings for parts of Somerset, three for Wiltshire and one for Gloucestershire.

In Gloucester, the Quays Ice Rink is closed, along with Hempsted Household Recycling Centre.

The Flight Before Christmas grotto event at Cotswold Airport is shut, alongside Cotswold Farm Park in Cheltenham.

'Only travel when necessary'

In Wiltshire, according to Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN), about 1,900 people are without power.

Wiltshire Police is urging residents to only call 999 in an emergency, and is signposting those who wish to report obstructions and debris on roads to local authorities or National Highways.

"We are currently receiving a high number of calls related to the weather such as fallen trees or debris in the road," it said.

"Please only travel when necessary. Be careful on the roads and adjust speeds and braking distances accordingly," it added.

Meanwhile, Somerset Council said their teams had been "busy overnight responding to reports" of over 30 fallen trees and areas of flooding.

"Please bear with us today as we're dealing with a high call volumes and will be prioritising main roads," it said.

It also encouraged motorists not to drive through flood water and to take care if travelling.

