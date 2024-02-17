Longtime boyfriend of author Bret Easton Ellis arrested in West Hollywood

Bret Easton Ellis poses on the red carpet at the Rome Film Fest in Rome in 2019. (Andrew Medichini / Associated Press)

The longtime boyfriend of author Bret Easton Ellis was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of trespassing near the couple's West Hollywood home, a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department spokesperson said.

Todd Michael Schultz, 37, is being held on felony charges at Twin Towers jail, a facility L.A. County mostly uses to house suspects with serious mental illnesses, according to the sheriff's department jail census website.

Schultz is a frequent user of Instagram, where he has posted photos of himself and Ellis together since 2013. Ellis is known for the bestselling books "American Psycho" and "Less Than Zero."

Six days before his arrest, Schultz said Feb. 7 on his YouTube channel that the police had showed up at his home.

"I think people on my floor have been calling the cops on me," he said in a livestream.

Schultz is being held on $51,000 bail, according to the sheriff's department. He is scheduled for an arraignment and plea in court Tuesday.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.