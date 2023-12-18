Which longtime friends joined Taylor Swift and her dad at the Chiefs-Patriots game?

And now, the Taylor-Swift-attends-a-Chiefs-game postgame show ...

So who were those people sitting with the pop star in that Gillette Stadium suite in Massachusetts on Sunday? Swift had an especially lively squad with her to cheer on boyfriend Travis Kelce, not all of them instantly recognizable unless you’re a Swiftie. (Hat tip to the various Swiftie social media accounts for providing the details.)

The woman in the black leather jacket, for instance, showed up in many a Google search during the game. She is longtime friend Ashley Avignone, often seen with Swift at outings and parties, most recently at Swift’s 34th birthday bash in New York City last week.

Avignone is a Nashville stylist and interior designer well-known to Swifties because her name was the first mentioned in the secret message of Swift’s song, “22,” about the singer’s 22nd birthday celebration.

| Taylor Swift, Ashley Avignone and Alana Haim cheering on the Chiefs at today’s Chiefs vs Patriots game!



pic.twitter.com/nxWQe2bxA7 — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) December 17, 2023

Chiefs fans, of course, recognized these two women with Swift: Chiefs wives Brittany Mahomes and Lindsey Bell.

And yes, in case you missed it, Swift did lift Mahomes off the ground in celebration at one point. Swift is nothing if not an enthusiastic football fan. (She can throw a mean f-bomb. Just saying.)

Equally exuberant was Scott Swift, Taylor’s father, who not only shared his daughter’s birthday cake with fans sitting in the suite next door, but threw guitar picks into the crowd below. Handing out picks to fans is his signature move.

As Christmas draws near, Swifties have been talking a lot about Swift’s dad and Kelce over the last few days. (Just saying.)

| Scott Swift throwing guitar picks to fans at the Chiefs-Patriots game pic.twitter.com/aSHbLahIB2 — Taylor Swift Updates (@swifferupdates) December 17, 2023

Protect Scott Swift at all costs! Taylor Swift’s dad shared her birthday cake with the suite next to them at the Chiefs vs. Patriots game, and we can’t even begin to handle the cuteness!



(: Shannen Moen/TikTok) pic.twitter.com/3Ln4WZyXNM — ExtraTV (@extratv) December 18, 2023

Fans of the rock band HAIM recognized Alana Haim, one of the three sisters who make up the band. The Haim sisters are bonafide members of Swift’s squad, longtime friends and collaborators who have been in many a party pic, too.

| Taylor walking to the suite before today's game!



– Accompanied by @ashavignone, @melanienyema, Alana Haim, Johnathan Hausfater, and Scott Swift! pic.twitter.com/TVE6BkYJ2Y — Taylor Swift Updates (@swifferupdates) December 17, 2023

A couple of colleagues from the Eras Tour cheered with Swift, too. They’re all on break until the tour resumes in February in Tokyo.

Melanie Nyema, seen arriving at the stadium with Swift, has toured with her for years as a backup vocalist.

Taylor Swift, Melanie Nyema y Blake Lively celebrando el touchdown de los Chiefs. pic.twitter.com/V9blZy28xZ — TSWIFT MX (@tswift_mx) October 2, 2023

Swift’s tour pianist, Karina DePiano, was there, too. DePiano became part of Swiftie lore at the Eras Tour concert at Chicago’s Soldier Field in June. As she introduced DePiano, Swift swallowed a bug.

“Delicious,” she joked.

| The Eras Tour pianist, @KarinaDePiano, is at the game with Taylor & friends today! pic.twitter.com/9HQD9LHlpM — Taylor Swift Updates (@swifferupdates) December 17, 2023

Taylor Swift accidentally swallows a bug during her concert in Chicago. https://t.co/NaIwYogoeA pic.twitter.com/SAUilBKtv8 — Page Six (@PageSix) June 5, 2023

She was also in the suite with Swift and assorted Hollywood friends — including Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman — at the Chiefs-New York Jets game on Oct. 1.