Health Canada has approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine with doses expected to arrive next week

Longueuil: destruction de milieux humides ou drainage de terrain boueux ?

Le propriétaire d’un terrain situé non loin de la zone aéroportuaire de Longueuil et du boisé du Tremblay, rue Vauquelin, héritera d’une amende de 896$ pour avoir creusé des tranchées d’irrigation sur ses terrains, mettant en péril, selon des environnementalistes locaux dont Tommy Montpetit de l’organisme « Ciel et terre », des habitats humides ou vivent la fameuse rainette faux-grillon de l’Ouest.

En fait, une dizaine de canaux d’irrigation, au total, ont été creusés par de la machinerie, asséchant rapidement une partie des milieux humides du secteur.

Alerté par des citoyens le ministère de l’Environnement a confirmé que des « irrégularités » en vertu de la Loi sur la qualité de l’environnement avaient été constatées et qu’une enquête était en cours.

C’est la Ville de Longueuil qui devrait remettre le constat d’infraction au propriétaire du terrain ou r des travaux de remblais et de déblais qui ont été réalisés sans permis de la Ville.

Joint par La Presse, Clément Côté, copropriétaire du terrain, affirme qu’il s’agissait de simples travaux d’entretien de fossés agricoles. « Il y a eu un malentendu. Des gens croyaient qu’il y avait des milieux humides sur notre terrain. Il n’y a aucun milieu humide. Ce sont simplement des travaux de drainage sur notre terrain pour qu’il ne devienne pas un gros carré de boue. » Le drainage aurait été fait dans une perspective de rendre le terrain cultivable. Cela dit, ledit terrain serait en zone blanche, un zonage qui ne permet pas, en principe, d’y faire de l’agriculture.

Pour sa part l’enquête du Ministère se poursuit aussi.

François Laramée, Initiative de journalisme local, La Relève

  • All Prince Albert high schools to move to online learning in new year

    After consulting with Public Health all high schools across the Saskatchewan Rivers School Division and Prince Albert Catholic School Division will be moving to Level 4 of the Saskatchewan Safe Schools Plan effective in the new year. Level 4 means a move to all online learning according to the Saskatchewan Safe Schools Plan. The divisions released a joint statement on the move on Tuesday evening, with the change taking place from Jan. 4 to Jan. 15, 2021. High schools in the city include Prince Albert Collegiate Institute (PACI), Wesmor and Carlton Comprehensive High School in Saskatchewan Rivers and Ecole St. Mary High School in the Catholic Division. According to Catholic Division director of education Lorel Trumier the divisions have been assessing on a regular basis to come to the decision. “We have really been moving in and out of levels since the beginning of the school year and this has not come lightly and without a lot of review for where things are at,” Trumier said. “COVID is very real and it’s very dynamic and fluid here in terms of how things are working and so we are trying to respond to the emerging health risks and needs in our community based on health information at this time,” she explained. In Saskatchewan Rivers, Vincent Massey Public School was moved to Level 4 on Monday and the decision making was similar according to director of education Robert Bratvold. “It is challenging and we acknowledge the difficulty that puts many families in, in terms of having their children home all day now instead of in school. But it’s the decision that aligns best with the requirements for health and safety and operations of our school,” he explained. According to Bratvold that decision was also based on the advice of Public Health that explained that there was a potential for multiple classrooms to be exposed. Students will temporarily participate in remote learning during this time and both divisions expect to return to the current structure for learning on Jan. 18.  “It means that we are still going to provide programming and we are going to do our best to insure that our students are continuing to manage the learning program as we go through this very fluid and dynamic time called COVID. I think that anyone who wants to drive by the testing sites and see what the long waits are like will know that there is good reason for this to move this way after Christmas,” she explained. The preventative measure is in response to Public Health recommendations based on the increased rates of community transmission of COVID-19. Trumier explained that being an urban centre with higher density population also played a role in the decision. “Our transmission rates are high and getting higher and we need to manage them and do what we can to support that as well and keep people as safe as possible,” she said. Students will participate and engage in remote learning programming, as learning expectations will remain a priority.   Schools will provide specialized programming or support for intensive learning needs on an individualized basis.    Information and instruction for all students and families will be forthcoming from their school administration and staff.  “There are great learning activities that happen remotely but the most familiar and the most supportive learning environment for most of our kids is in a classroom with their peers and their teacher and staff,” Bratvold said. He explained that the goal is generally to keep students in classrooms but listening to health experts is the best course. Information regarding the procedures for the start of the new block, on Jan, 4, 2021, will be finalized prior to Dec. 18.  Recently both the Regina Public and Catholic Divisions decided to also move students to Level 4. “We know that other school divisions across this province are contemplating the move depending on their local health assessments,” Trumier said. The divisions also reminded students and families to continue to be diligent in performing daily health screening, staying home if ill, calling HealthLine 811 if exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms, practicing proper hand hygiene, maintaining physical distancing as much as possible, wearing a mask when appropriate, and doing everything we can to keep each other safe. “Thank you for your continued support as matters evolve by emerging health risk assessments related to COVID-19,” the release stated.  Michael Oleksyn, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Prince Albert Daily Herald

  • Arctic blast leads to widespread snow in Alberta, 15 cm possible

    From sunglasses to snow shovels, quite the pattern reversal coming to the western Prairies, and quick.

  • Incumbent Peterborough County warden facing challenge for seat Wednesday

    Peterborough County council members should go into Wednesday’s warden  election with an open mind, says Otonabee-South Monaghan Mayor Joe Taylor.  “Each candidate will have the opportunity to speak to county council for five  minutes before the vote, in an attempt to convince us why they should be  selected as our next warden; a speech that may be the most important five-minute  speech of their lives,” Taylor said. If councillors have decided who they are going to support before the  candidates are given that chance, then the whole process is a charade and they  might as well skip the speeches and go straight to the voting, Taylor said. “I feel this is grossly unfair to both candidates and while it’s perfectly  normal to favour one or the other, I believe our minds should be open when we  are listening and the process will confirm or change our minds,” he said. The process for selecting a warden has been in place for many years and  should be respected, Taylor added. “I think it’s important that prior to the election we support the process  rather than a particular candidate. If the process has integrity, then it’s  likely the decision which comes as a result of the process will also have  integrity,” he said. The special county council meeting will be held at 2 p.m., over Zoom because  of the COVID-19 pandemic, with an online process to replace the usual in-person  voting. After both candidates — challenger Cavan Monaghan Mayor Scott McFadden and  the incumbent Douro-Dummer Mayor J. Murray Jones — give their five-minute  speeches, the clerk will call for a motion to recess the meeting for 15  minutes. The auditor will then send each member of council an email and within 10  minutes of the recess being called, each member of council will reply to the  email with the candidate they would like to elect as warden.  If the auditor doesn’t receive a response from each council member with their  vote, the auditor will contact the cellphone numbers provided by those specific  councillors. Once the clerk and chief administrative officer have received the vote tally  from the auditor, the clerk will reconvene the meeting and announce the winning  candidate. If there is a tie, the auditor will write the names of the candidates on  paper of equal size and place them in a box. The auditor will then call upon his staff member to draw a name from the box.  The name of the person drawn will be deemed to be elected to the position of  warden. The meeting will be livestreamed through the county’s YouTube  channel.  Marissa Lentz is a staff reporter at the Examiner, based in Peterborough. Her  reporting is funded by the Canadian government through its Local Journalism  Initiative. Reach her via email: mlentz@peterboroughdaily.comMarissa Lentz, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Peterborough Examiner

  • Toronto police charge woman with 2nd-degree murder after man stabbed to death in east end

    Toronto police have charged a woman with second-degree murder after a man died in hospital of stab wounds last week.The stabbing happened on Coxwell Avenue and Hanson Street on Wednesday, Dec. 2.Police allege the victim was fatally wounded during an argument with the accused. Officers arrived to find a man with stab wounds.He was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead there.Police have identified the man as Matthew Rigby, 37, of Toronto. Rigby is Toronto's 69th homicide victim of the year.Officers found the woman in the area, arrested and charged her.She is due to appear in court on Wednesday.

  • B.C. premier says nearly 4,000 high-risk people to be vaccinated next week

    VICTORIA — British Columbia has recorded 566 new cases of COVID-19, which the provincial health officer and health minister say is the "start of encouraging trends" in the progression of the virus.However, Dr. Bonnie Henry and Adrian Dix say the number of new cases and hospitalizations due to serious illness are still high, requiring health orders and restrictions to stay in place.They say 352 people with the illness are being treated in hospital, with 74 of them in intensive care.Sixteen more people have died, for a total of 543 fatalities in the province.Premier John Horgan says on Twitter that about 4,000 high-risk people in B.C. will be immunized by the end of next week.Henry is set to provide details of B.C.'s vaccine rollout plan on Wednesday."Let's make the coming weeks our 'winter break' by breaking the chain of transmission in our province. We can still be festive and enjoy the season, but let's ensure it is only with our immediate household or, if you live on your own, with one or two close contacts," Henry and Dix say in a joint statement.The province also formally extended its provincial state of emergency until Dec. 22, allowing health and emergency management officials to continue to use extraordinary powers under the Emergency Program Act to support B.C.'s COVID-19 pandemic response.Public Safety Minster Mike Farnworth says that while most people continue to follow provincial orders, the government will not hesitate to take further action against those who put the lives of others at risk."The orders are in place to keep people safe, and we will use those legal tools when necessary to ensure public safety," he says in a news release.The ministry says 36 tickets for $2,300 have been issued to owners or organizers contravening Henry's order on gatherings and events. It says 16 tickets for that amount have been handed out to those in violation of an order pertaining to premises serving food and alcohol. Another 142 people have received tickets for $230 fines for refusing to comply with directions from police officers.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2020.The Canadian Press

  • Marc Garneau Collegiate Institute to be closed this week due to COVID-19 outbreak

    Marc Garneau Collegiate Institute will be closed this week to staff and students to allow Toronto Public Health to finish its investigation into a COVID-19 outbreak at the school.In a letter to parents and guardians on Tuesday, Toronto Public Health (TPH) said classes at the secondary school at 135 Overlea Blvd. are dismissed starting Wednesday until Friday, Dec. 18. The expected return date for students and staff will be after its winter break on Monday, Jan. 4.According to the Toronto District School Board's COVID-19 advisories page, as of 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, there are 14 students with cases of COVID-19 at the school, seven of which have been marked as resolved. No staff members have tested positive.TPH is investigating all of the cases.Jacklyn Baljit, a communicable disease investigator for TPH, said in the letter that students and staff in "affected cohorts" have already been told to go into isolation."TPH recommends that all other students and staff self-monitor closely for signs and symptoms of COVID-19. If you or your child develops symptoms, the person with symptoms should self-isolate and visit a COVID-19 Assessment Centre," Baljit said.The school's principal, Carlo Di Felice, said in a letter to parents and guardians that five new cases were identified at the school on Tuesday. These students were last in the school last Thursday and Friday. One student with COVID-19 was last in the building about two weeks ago, he said."As you know, school-wide COVID-19 testing was scheduled to begin this Thursday and will need to be adjusted. Once we receive information from TPH on next steps, we will share that with you," he said."I know this news will be concerning for our families and I want to thank you for your understanding during this difficult time. While students are at home, we will be shifting all classes to remote learning. Teachers will be contacting you shortly to provide more information."Two nearby schools, Thorncliffe Park Public School and Fraser Mustard Early Learning Academy, are also closed due to COVID-19 cases.Thorncliffe Park P.S. has 29 cases involving students, two involving staff and 17 are marked as resolved. Fraser Mustard Early Learning Academy has seven cases involving students with one marked as resolved.

  • Cases of COVID-19 connected to two Prince Albert schools

    On Tuesday evening the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) identified a positive COVID-19 case in individuals at two schools in Prince Albert.  These schools were St. Catherine Catholic School and St. John Community School. “We did have an individual get tested at St. Catherine and tested positive and another individual at St. John as well today,” director of education Lorel Trumier said. In a news release by the Prince Albert Catholic School Division the division explained that communication has been shared with the specific classroom/cohort, as well as the school community.  The SHA is proceeding with their assessment of the situation, and all individuals deemed to be close contacts are being notified.  “The classrooms/cohorts impacted by this case, barring any other cases, are required to self-isolate until as per Public Health instructions and these classrooms/cohorts will be move to remote learning until the isolation period is complete,” the division said in a release.  These specific classrooms/cohorts are advised to contact HealthLine 811 for advice.  “School will resume Dec. 9 for all other students and staff that are not deemed to be close contacts. Public Health officials are advising all students and staff to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms daily and not to enter the school if ill.” No further information was made available citing privacy concerns. “Our thoughts and prayers are with this member of our school community, and we hope they are doing well.” They emphasized that everyone has a shared responsibility to decrease the risk of COVID-19 entering schools.  “Thank you to everyone for continuing to be diligent in performing daily health screening, staying home if ill, calling HealthLine 811 if exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms, practicing proper hand hygiene, maintaining physical distancing as much as possible, wearing a mask when appropriate and doing everything we can to keep each other safe,” the release stated.  Michael Oleksyn, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Prince Albert Daily Herald

  • Indonesia conducts regional election during pandemic

    JAKARTA, Indonesia — Indonesia pushed forward with holding previously postponed regional elections on Wednesday despite concerns about doing so amid the ongoing pandemic. At least 105 million people were eligible to vote in elections being held to choose nine governors, 37 mayors and 224 district chiefs across 270 regions. The polls were originally supposed to be held in September but were delayed because of the virus and the number of organizers who got sick. The vote comes just days after Indonesia recorded its highest daily increase in new virus cases since the pandemic began — more than 8,000. The pandemic was impacting the logistics of voting. Masks were required for voters and poll workers. Polling stations opened earlier than usual and each voter was given a scheduled hour during which they could vote. LaporCOVID-19, a non-governmental community coalition collecting data on the pandemic, had called for the election to be postponed again. Holding the poll amid the "uncontrolled COVID-19 pandemic proves that that the government is ignorant of the health and safety of its citizens,” said Irma Hidayana, co-initiator of LaporCOVID-19. The group said it tracked 76 candidates in the election who had contracted the virus and four who died. Dida Ridwansyah, a voter in South Tangerang said he wasn't worried about the pandemic and felt the polls should be held. “If we are talking about the pandemic, we cannot predict when it will end. As long as we can apply the health protocols, it would be run well. As an Indonesian, we have to support this regional election,” Ridwansyah said. National COVID-19 Mitigation Task Force spokesman Wiku Adisasmito said adhering to health protocols would be key. “This regional election can only be said to be successful if it is held by enforcing health protocols so that there is no transmission of new cases,” Adisasmito said Indonesia, the world's fourth most populous country, has reported more than 586,000 virus cases since the pandemic began with 18,000 deaths, the most in Southeast Asia. Edna Tarigan, The Associated Press

  • Whitecap to combine with TORC, the latest in a string of mergers

    Calgary– Two of Saskatchewan’s intermediate oil producers announced on Dec. 8 they will be combining. Whitecap Resources Inc. and TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. announced a business combination of “two strong energy franchises resulting in a well-capitalized, low decline, light oil weighted company with an attractive free funds flow profile,” according to their joint release.   Upon closure of the deal, at around 100,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd),the combined company will be close in scale to the size of Crescent Point Energy Corp, after that company spent the last several years shedding one-third of its assets.  The two intermediate producers have agreed to combine their businesses in an at market, all-stock transaction valued at approximately $900 million, including TORC's net debt, estimated at $335 million as of Dec. 31, 2020. Under the terms of the agreement, shareholders of TORC will receive 0.57 Whitecap common shares in exchange for each TORC common share held. The at market exchange ratio was determined using ten-day volume weighted average share prices of the Whitecap Shares and the TORC Shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange prior to the signing of the agreement.  The move is part of a recent string of mergers in the Saskatchewan oilpatch involving Whitecap. On Aug. 31, 2020, Whitecap announced that it had entered into an agreement in an all-stock transaction valued at approximately $155 million with NAL Resources Limited and a privately held wholly owned subsidiary of Manulife Financial Corporation. With that integration progressing, Whitecap continues to anticipate the close of the NAL Transaction on Jan. 4, 2021.  Whitecap's stand-alone forecasted base case for 2021 (including the completion of the NAL transaction, is average production of 81,000 – 83,000 boepd on capital investments of $250 - $270 million as press released on October 29, 2020. The pro forma entity is expected to have average production in 2021 of 99,000 – 101,000 boepd (assuming a closing date of February 25, 2021) on capital investments of $280 to $300 million. Based on this spending and production profile, Whitecap anticipates generating funds flow of approximately $602 million with free funds flow of approximately $312 million and a total payout ratio of 66 per cent based on commodity prices of US$45/bbl for West Texas Intermediate and C$2.50/gigajoule AECO. A detailed 2021 budget will be provided on close of the business combination. When all is said and done, the combinations of Whitecap with NAL, the private entity, then TORC, will result in a company with over 100,000 boepd (78 per cent oil and NGLs) of corporate production, much of that in Saskatchewan. The combined entity will have an enterprise value of approximately $4 billion and has paid $1.4 billion in cumulative dividends to shareholders since inception. The combined entity of Whitecap and TORC will be headed by the existing Whitecap executive team and will “continue to advance a total return model combining modest production growth with meaningful cash dividends,” the release said.  The business combination has been unanimously approved by the boards of directors of both Whitecap and TORC and is expected to close on or before February 25, 2021, subject to customary conditions, including the receipt of necessary regulatory and shareholder approvals. TORC's current production is approximately 25,000 boepd and its production in 2021 is expected to average 22,000 boepd due to a moderated capital program resulting in a production decline rate of less than 19 per cent. The lower production profile is designed to enhance the combined entity's ability to generate significant free funds flow to increase cash returns to shareholders. The combined entity is expected to have over $300 million of free funds flow supported by a base production decline rate of approximately 17 per cent. Tangible cost savings and inventory optimization opportunities are expected to result in incremental free funds flow of approximately $15 million in year one from corporate and operational synergies in the near term. There is significant overlap in Whitecap's and TORC's asset bases providing for meaningful operational synergies and inventory optimization opportunities. The combined business will have 67 per cent of its production under waterflood recovery, and a base production decline rate of 17 per cent.  Grant Fagerheim, Whitecap's president and CEO, said in a release, “We are combining two strong Canadian energy producers to form a leading large-cap, light oil company geared towards generating sustainable long-term returns for shareholders while prioritizing responsible Canadian energy development. Despite the challenging conditions and significant volatility throughout the year, we have become an even stronger and more resilient energy producer entering 2021 with the combination with TORC as well as the NAL transaction announced on August 31, 2020. We would like to thank our employees for their continued exemplary efforts and our shareholders for their ongoing support. We look forward to advancing returns to our shareholders into the future.” Brett Herman, TORC's president and CEO, stated, “On behalf of TORC's management and Board of Directors, we would like to thank our shareholders for their ongoing support over the past ten years. We believe our corporate values are closely aligned with Whitecap's management team and the announced business combination will create an exceptionally resilient energy producer that is positioned for growth, while delivering a sustainable dividend to shareholders. In a market environment that is increasingly favouring size and scale, a business combination with Whitecap exposes TORC shareholders to a larger platform while remaining consistent with our existing philosophy of balancing growth with financial discipline along with prudent capital allocation. We are pleased to become shareholders of Whitecap.” Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has been a TORC shareholder since 2013 and has entered into a support agreement whereby it will vote in favour of the transaction under the terms of the agreement. The agreement provides for non-solicitation covenants on behalf of TORC which are subject to the fiduciary duty obligations of the TORC Board and provides Whitecap with the right to match any superior proposal received by TORC. The agreement also provides for mutual non-completion fees of $20 million in the event the business combination is not completed or is terminated by either party in certain circumstances. Brian Zinchuk, Local Journalism Initiative reporter, Estevan Mercury

  • Shawn Mendes reads out latest text messages with Camila Cabello

    And they're not what you would expect.

  • The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada for Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020

    The latest numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Canada as of 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020.There are 429,035 confirmed cases in Canada._ Canada: 429,035 confirmed cases (71,968 active, 344,200 resolved, 12,867 deaths).*The total case count includes 13 confirmed cases among repatriated travellers.There were 5,981 new cases Tuesday from 78,290 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 7.6 per cent. The rate of active cases is 191.46 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 45,567 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 6,510.There were 90 new reported deaths Tuesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 656 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 94. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.25 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 34.23 per 100,000 people. There have been 12,147,827 tests completed._ Newfoundland and Labrador: 352 confirmed cases (28 active, 320 resolved, four deaths).There was one new case Tuesday from 356 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 0.28 per cent. The rate of active cases is 5.37 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there has been 13 new case. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is two.There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 0.77 per 100,000 people. There have been 64,967 tests completed._ Prince Edward Island: 84 confirmed cases (13 active, 71 resolved, zero deaths).There were zero new cases Tuesday from 881 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 0.0 per cent. The rate of active cases is 8.28 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 12 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is two.There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people. There have been 64,712 tests completed._ Nova Scotia: 1,383 confirmed cases (78 active, 1,240 resolved, 65 deaths).There were seven new cases Tuesday from 888 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 0.79 per cent. The rate of active cases is 8.03 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 68 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 10.There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 6.69 per 100,000 people. There have been 155,138 tests completed._ New Brunswick: 541 confirmed cases (82 active, 452 resolved, seven deaths).There were five new cases Tuesday from 477 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 1.0 per cent. The rate of active cases is 10.56 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 33 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is five.There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 0.9 per 100,000 people. There have been 106,334 tests completed._ Quebec: 154,740 confirmed cases (14,854 active, 132,573 resolved, 7,313 deaths).There were 1,564 new cases Tuesday from 9,813 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 16 per cent. The rate of active cases is 175.06 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 11,192 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 1,599.There were 36 new reported deaths Tuesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 229 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 33. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.39 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 86.19 per 100,000 people. There have been 2,270,207 tests completed._ Ontario: 130,910 confirmed cases (16,151 active, 110,951 resolved, 3,808 deaths).There were 1,676 new cases Tuesday from 37,916 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 4.4 per cent. The rate of active cases is 110.88 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 12,711 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 1,816.There were 10 new reported deaths Tuesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 145 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 21. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.14 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 26.14 per 100,000 people. There have been 6,447,816 tests completed._ Manitoba: 19,376 confirmed cases (5,379 active, 13,577 resolved, 420 deaths).There were 245 new cases Tuesday from 2,289 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 11 per cent. The rate of active cases is 392.78 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 2,269 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 324.There were 13 new reported deaths Tuesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 92 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 13. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.96 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 30.67 per 100,000 people. There have been 366,708 tests completed._ Saskatchewan: 10,597 confirmed cases (4,663 active, 5,868 resolved, 66 deaths).There were 185 new cases Tuesday from 1,303 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 14 per cent. The rate of active cases is 397.03 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 1,852 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 265.There were six new reported deaths Tuesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 15 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is two. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.18 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 5.62 per 100,000 people. There have been 274,464 tests completed._ Alberta: 72,028 confirmed cases (20,388 active, 51,000 resolved, 640 deaths).There were 1,727 new cases Tuesday from 7,433 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 23 per cent. The rate of active cases is 466.4 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 12,544 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 1,792.There were nine new reported deaths Tuesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 89 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 13. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.29 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 14.64 per 100,000 people. There have been 1,534,783 tests completed._ British Columbia: 38,718 confirmed cases (10,278 active, 27,897 resolved, 543 deaths).There were 566 new cases Tuesday from 16,769 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 3.4 per cent. The rate of active cases is 202.67 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 4,824 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 689.There were 16 new reported deaths Tuesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 86 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 12. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.24 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 10.71 per 100,000 people. There have been 845,737 tests completed._ Yukon: 58 confirmed cases (10 active, 47 resolved, one deaths).There were four new cases Tuesday from 85 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 4.7 per cent. The rate of active cases is 24.48 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 11 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is two.There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 2.45 per 100,000 people. There have been 5,607 tests completed._ Northwest Territories: 15 confirmed cases (zero active, 15 resolved, zero deaths).There were zero new cases Tuesday from 56 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 0.0 per cent. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of zero new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is zero.There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people. There have been 6,629 tests completed._ Nunavut: 220 confirmed cases (44 active, 176 resolved, zero deaths).There was one new case Tuesday from 24 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 4.2 per cent. The rate of active cases is 113.46 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there has been 38 new case. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is five.There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people. There have been 4,649 tests completed.This report was automatically generated by The Canadian Press Digital Data Desk and was first published Dec. 8, 2020. The Canadian Press

  • Sally Ann taps into new method of donating

    Thanks to some new technology, donating a few bucks to help the needy just became a lot more convenient, as The Salvation Army has introduced a tap-and-go system. “We used to use debit machines, but now with technology, we can use TipTap. So people can pass by with their card, their phone, their smart watch, and just tap that square and donate $5,” said Capt. Robbie Donaldson, regional officer for The Salvation Army in Timmins. “If they want to, they can tap again, and donate $10, and so on, up to $50.” As part of The Salvation Army’s annual Christmas Kettle Campaign, the technology is being featured at more than 1,000 kettle stations across Canada. Powered by technology from telecom giant Rogers, the program launched on Dec. 1. It allows people who may not have change or cash on hand, but would still like to contribute the option. “It’s particularly important during COVID, because we can have unmanned stands here. It basically says this stand is unmanned, but please continue to tap and donate, and then we don’t worry about the security of the cash,” said Donaldson. He said there were a few technical connectivity issues last week, so the first day of local testing was Saturday. It had mixed results. “It worked where people were in attendance, like Craig here” he said, motioning to his colleague, Craig Wilson, who has been with The Salvation Army for 30 years. “We had two spots where people were not in attendance, and people hadn’t caught on yet that they can still use it when it’s unattended. As long as that little green light is on, go ahead and tap.” Monday was the first full day of use at Your Independent Grocer, and Donaldson said the interest had been building by the hour. In addition to Your Independent Grocer, the tap-and-go kiosks will also be stationed at Food Basics, the Walmart Pharmacy, and the Walmart grocery entrance right up until Dec. 24. “We’re also looking for volunteers to man the kettles, and if anybody is willing to give time, perhaps students who need volunteer hours, I’d ask you to call Tina at 705-288-5565, and get signed up to do a shift. “We desperately need more volunteers to make this campaign successful,” said Donaldson. The spirit of service and giving is very personal to Donaldson, who said he was saved by The Salvation Army five years ago. “By being a person who received the benefit of these funds, I was at the food bank asking for help. I’ve worked my way through. I'm a chaplain, I’m an officer now, and I look after Timmins and Kirkland Lake.” Timmins Mayor George Pirie was on hand to congratulate Donaldson and Wilson on their efforts and check out the new technology. “I'm excited about anything that makes giving easier, and that's what this does,” he said. “I think we’ve got a very caring and giving community, and this just facilitates that. It’s an excellent innovation.” The Salvation Army hosted a turkey dinner a few weeks ago, and will serve another one close to Christmas. Unfortunately, as Donaldson pointed out, it will have to be a take-out style service due to COVID restrictions. He noted that all funds collecting at any tap stations or kettles in Timmins stays in Timmins. “We’re grateful to the community of Timmins for all that they give to us, to allow us to serve the people of the community,” said Donaldson. “You are supporting The Salvation Army, but in effect, you are supporting your neighbours, and there is so much need, especially in the time of COVID.”Andrew Autio, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Daily Press

  • U.S. prosecutors say Montreal men ran $1M telemarketing scam

    MONTREAL — Federal prosecutors in the United States say they've charged five Quebec men with running a telemarketing scam that allegedly stole more than $1 million.The U.S. Department of Justice claims the men called people across the United States, telling them that they owed money for magazine subscriptions and that their credit would be damaged or they could face legal action if they didn't pay. Prosecutors say in a news release Tuesday that the men, who are from Montreal's West Island, continued to call victims who did pay, telling them they had additional debts.U.S. prosecutors say Ahmad Eraif, Mohamed Eraif, Jonathan Massouras, William Gampel and Kevin Gampel, who range in age from 26 to 37, face a total of 10 charges. Each charge carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.The charges have been filed in Los Angeles and are related to several specific phone calls that targeted California residents.Prosecutors say the alleged offences were investigated by the RCMP and the U.S. Secret Service.Ciaran McEvoy, the public information officer at the U.S. Attorney's Office in Los Angeles, says the men are believed to be in Canada and have not yet been arrested.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2020.———This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship. The Canadian Press

  • Acho Dene Koe First Nation sets new election date

    After being postponed twice due to the pandemic, the Acho Dene Koe First Nation (ADKFN) will hold its chief and council election on April 14, 2021. The First Nation, in Fort Liard, N.W.T., posted a council resolution on Facebook on Tuesday morning declaring the date. The election, which was slated to happen June 8, 2020, was allowed to be postponed twice – each for a six-month period – under federally introduced legislation governing First Nations elections during the pandemic. The intent of the legislation was to let Indigenous leaders retain their positions to focus on the health and safety of their community. In September, the First Nation's leadership stated they felt “holding an election continues to pose a serious risk of the spread of … COVID-19 to candidates, Acho Dene Koe First Nations members, and the residents of Fort Liard.” As Windspeaker reported, some community members have been frustrated at the decision to postpone the election. Former ADKFN chief Floyd Bertrand and other members have taken legal action against the current chief, Gene Hope, and  council. Bertrand says the chief and council should only serve two-year terms, while Tuesday’s ADKFN resolution states chief and council are elected to serve three-year terms.. Bertrand argues – since he believes two-year terms should be in use – the election has actually been postponed three times, not just twice. He also disputes whether or not a custom election code is in place, as claimed by the First Nation. In Tuesday's council resolution, ADKFN stated the election will follow its “custom election code of 2007.” According to another ADKFN member and former chief, Harry Deneron, that custom election code was neither voted on nor adopted by a band council resolution. Deneron was chief when work began on that code in 2007. Deneron says despite not having the custom election code confirmed, the chief and council have governed for three-year terms since 2007. Windspeaker also reports a May 2019 election was pushed to June 2020, as the current chief and council said based on past precedent, a three-year term was sanctioned and was reinforced through the “alleged custom election code.” The Acho Dene Koe First Nation states that under its custom election code, nominees must pay all debts over $500 to the First Nation – or businesses it owns – by January 21. Nominations will be open for 15 days from January 22 to February 5. Nominee appeals must be filed by February 12 and resolved by February 19. Members 18 and over as of January 22, 2021 will receive their ballots in the mail starting February 24. The election will be held on April 14 and can be appealed until April 24. Election appeals must be heard by May 12, with the last date in office for the current chief and council being May 14. Mary Beckett will be the chief electoral officer, while Garth Wallbridge will hear appeals.Sarah Sibley, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Cabin Radio

  • Kovrig, Spavor are 'inspiring' and 'robust' in Chinese prison, says Canada's envoy

    OTTAWA — Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor are physically and mentally well and showing inspiring resilience as they near the end of their second year of imprisonment by the People's Republic, says Canada's ambassador to China.Dominic Barton also says Chinese authorities were paranoid about containing the spread of COVID-19 as they denied consular access to the two men from January to October. "Our understanding of why it was the case is that the Chinese are completely paranoid about the virus," Barton said in testimony Tuesday night before the House of Commons special committee on Canada-China relations.Barton is leading Canada's efforts in China to win the release of Kovrig and Spavor, who were arrested and imprisoned on Dec. 10, 2018, in what is widely seen as retaliation for Canada's arrest of Chinese high-tech executive Meng Wanzhou.After months of delay, Barton was most recently granted on-site virtual consular access to Kovrig and Spavor in November, following similar virtual visits with the two Canadians a month earlier. "We were obviously very frustrated at not being able to get access even virtually because as far as we know . . . the virus doesn't go through televisions," said Barton.The Chinese government has charged Kovrig and Spavor with espionage but the Canadian government says their detention is arbitrary and has called repeatedly for their release.Barton said it wasn't just Canada that was blocked by the Chinese from visiting prisoners charged in national security cases; the U.S. and Britain faced similar restrictions.When Barton was able to see them, he said he was able to verify they were in good physical and mental condition.“They are robust," said Barton, who was testifying from Beijing via video link. "You would be very impressed by seeing both of them."Spavor is being held in a prison in the city of Dandong near the North Korean border while Kovrig is in a Beijing area prison."It's a strange thing. We fly to these places, or drive to them in the case of Beijing. And I know that the Michaels (are) literally sort of on the other side of the wall, but you've got, you know, two big TVs," he said. "It’s like this."Barton's main purpose for testifying was to describe the three-day Chinese government-controlled visit to Tibet that he and nine other Western diplomats undertook in October. He said he remains concerned about the human rights situation there and that they only saw what the Chinese wanted them to see.Even though the area is filled with security cameras, as is the capital of Beijing, Barton said he wandered off a couple of times to visit with locals without his Chinese government minders in tow.He said Canada is not reluctant to raise human rights concerns with China even though some people think Canada is in the Chinese "doghouse" these days. He also said that even though he knew the visit to Tibet would be controlled, it sent a signal to local people that the outside world still cared about their plight.Thursday marked Barton’s second appearance before the committee this year, following testimony in February in which he declared "the chill is real" in Canadian relations with China.In February, Barton described an angry, emotional meeting during his first diplomatic contact with his Chinese counterparts after being appointed to the post in 2019 after a long career in business, which included being the global managing director of the consulting giant McKinsey & Co. His position in the company gave Barton high level access in China and across Asia, something the Trudeau government is hoping to leverage to win freedom for Kovrig and Spavor while maintaining economic relations with its second largest trading partner.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2020Mike Blanchfield, The Canadian Press

  • 'Stronger action:' Many businesses to close as Alberta tightens COVID restrictions

    EDMONTON — Alberta Premier Jason Kenney, his province relentlessly pounded by thousands of new COVID-19 cases, has reintroduced strict economic lockdown rules and banned all outdoor social gatherings."If stronger action is not taken now, we know that hundreds, potentially thousands, of Albertans will die," Kenney told a news conference Tuesday."We cannot let that happen. We will not let that happen."Alberta, once a national leader in COVID-19 prevention, has been in free fall for over a month, its health system bending dangerously under well over 1,000 new cases a day with more than 100 people in intensive care.For days, it has the highest rate of new infections of any province.To combat the crisis, Kenney announced he is restricting restaurants and bars to delivery or takeout and closing casinos and gyms, recreation centres, libraries, theatres and personal service providers such as hair salons.Retail stores and churches can remain open, but at 15 per cent capacity. Outdoor skating rinks and ski hills may remain active.The order comes into effect Sunday.Outdoor social gatherings had been limited to 10 people but are now banned altogether. Fitness activities, such as skating, skiing, or walking, are fine as long as social distance is maintained.Kenney also imposed a provincewide mask mandate in indoor public spaces, including workplaces, except for farms.Alberta had been the only province without a sweeping mask rule, although many communities were already mandating face coverings. Kenney had called it unworkable and unnecessary in remote areas and particularly punitive to farmers who already work in socially distanced settings.Existing school rules stay in place: all students in grades 7 through 12 must learn at home while in-class learning continues for those in lower grades.The measures are to remain in effect for at least four weeks, putting them in force through the Christmas season.Jobs Minister Doug Schweitzer announced $500 million in supports to help small and medium-sized businesses survive the shutdown.The new rules are similar to orders imposed by Kenney’s government in the spring, except for allowing most retailers to stay open.In recent weeks, as cases rose precipitously, the Opposition NDP and hundreds of physicians and infectious disease specialists argued for a short, severe lockdown of the economy and public events to avoid swamping the health-care system. Kenney had argued for a balance of “lives and livelihoods'' and said throwing thousands of people out of work would make things worse for the economy, community wellness and mental health. NDP Leader Rachel Notley told the house Tuesday that Kenney’s decision cost lives.She later told reporters, after the new measures were announced, that "the premier acted like he didn’t have a choice. But let’s be clear, he has had many choices, many opportunities to act decisively. “But at every turn he failed to make the tough choice that public health expertise and public health evidence clearly pointed to.”Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson said he backs the changes.“These restrictions will be tough to bear — more so for vulnerable people in our community and for struggling businesses — but there is provincial, municipal and substantial federal aid available that should allow us all to do the right thing and follow these new public health measures to stop this virus," said Iveson.The City of Calgary, in a news release, said it also supports the new rules.It’s the second time in two weeks that Kenney has introduced new restrictions to try to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. On Nov. 24, the premier introduced rules to keep businesses open but with tighter health restrictions and limits on gatherings.But Dr. Deena Hinshaw, chief medical officer of health, announced Monday those measures weren't flattening the curve and tougher rules were needed. Alberta reported more than 21,000 active cases on Tuesday with 654 people in hospital — 112 of them receiving intensive care. Daily death counts have been in the double digits for much of the last week. Daily infection numbers have also been over 1,000 since Nov. 24 and more than 1,600 a day for almost a week.Alberta’s health system has been reassigning patients, staff, wards and spaces to free up more intensive care beds. The province has also consulted with the federal government and the Red Cross on setting up field hospitals to handle patient overflow. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2020. Dean Bennett, The Canadian Press

  • Homicide unit investigating suspicious death in central Edmonton

    Homicide detectives are investigating the suspicious death of a man Tuesday afternoon in central Edmonton. According to a news release from the Edmonton Police Service, officers responded to a weapons complaint around 3 p.m. near 109th Street and 109th Avenue.   When officers arrived they found a man lying injured in the street. Paramedics responded but the man was pronounced deceased. Investigators want to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident. EPS is also asking anyone with dash-cam footage or nearby residents who have home cameras, to contact police.

  • Two Vancouver police officers charged with assault in arrest of a Black man

    VANCOUVER — Assault charges have been laid against two Vancouver police officers after the arrest of a Black man in February 2018. The B.C. Prosecution Service said Tuesday that Const. Jarrod Sidhu is accused of one count of assault with a weapon and Const. Jagpreet Ghuman is charged with assault in connection with their involvement in the arrest of Jamiel Moore-Williams. The 24-year-old former University of British Columbia football player filed a civil lawsuit months after the arrest, alleging that an officer stopped him for jaywalking in the city's entertainment district, then three other officers "converged" on him, kicking and hitting him.He says he was jolted seven to 14 times with a stun gun. None of the allegations in the criminal case or civil lawsuit have been tested in court.The City of Vancouver filed a response to the civil lawsuit denying all claims, saying in August 2018 that an RCMP criminal investigation had been launched in the alleged assault. In a statement of claim, Moore-Williams alleges that the police asked for his identification because of his size and skin colour for an improper purpose contrary to his civil liberties. "The fact the plaintiff stepped out on the road against the light became a convenient excuse to detain the plaintiff and request his identification," it says.Moore-Williams works in Vancouver as a personal trainer and his statement of claim said he had a concussion and injuries to his arms, neck and back allegedly as a result of the arrest.The lawsuit says he was placed in handcuffs and shackles. It asks for damages for humiliation, embarrassment, loss of dignity, pain, permanent injury and mental anguish. Lawyer Donna Turko says her client's lawsuit is ongoing and he has also filed a complaint with the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal alleging he was treated unfairly because he is Black.Moore-Williams says he hopes speaking out will lead to changes for others who look like him. "It's not about me, per se. What hurts is when people in your family call your phone, or your friends … and they’re hurt by what happened to you," he said in an interview on Tuesday.The Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner said Tuesday the RCMP completed its investigation but didn't refer the matter to the prosecution service for consideration of criminal charges. The commissioner said in a statement that after reviewing the RCMP investigation, it considered that one or more officers may have committed criminal offences and referred the matter directly to the B.C. Prosecution Service for consideration of charges. The office says a disciplinary conduct investigation under the Police Act will take place, but it is suspended pending the outcome of the criminal charges. The accused officers are expected to make their first appearance in Vancouver provincial court on Jan. 14. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2020.Terri Theodore, The Canadian Press

  • Judge dismisses Flynn case following pardon from Trump

    WASHINGTON — A federal judge on Tuesday dismissed the criminal case against former Trump administration national security adviser Michael Flynn but pointedly noted that a pardon Flynn received from the president last month does not mean that he is innocent.The order from U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan was expected in light of the pardon from President Donald Trump that wiped away Flynn's conviction for lying to the FBI during the Russia investigation. Sullivan acknowledged in his 43-page order that the president's broad pardon powers required dismissal and that the decision to pardon him is a political, rather than legal, one.But he also stressed that a pardon, by itself, did not mean that Flynn was innocent of a crime he had twice pleaded guilty to committing. He dismissed as “dubious to say the least” the Justice Department's stated rationales for seeking to drop the case — a request that was still pending at the time the pardon was issued — and noted the president's own personal interest in this case.“The history of the Constitution, its structure, and the Supreme Court’s interpretation of the pardon power make clear that President Trump’s decision to pardon Mr. Flynn is a political decision, not a legal one," he wrote. "Because the law recognizes the President’s political power to pardon, the appropriate course is to dismiss this case as moot."However, he added, “a pardon does not necessarily render ‘innocent’ a defendant of any alleged violation of the law. Indeed, the Supreme Court has recognized that the acceptance of a pardon implies a ‘confession’ of guilt.”Justice Department spokeswoman Kerri Kupec said, “Dismissal is, of course, the correct result.” Trump himself congratulated Flynn on the judge's decision, writing in a tweet, “He and his incredible family have suffered greatly!”The order brings to an end the yearslong saga involving Flynn, who was ousted from his White House job just weeks into his tenure.He twice admitted guilt during special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation to lying to the FBI about conversations he had during the presidential transition period with the-then Russian ambassador to the United States. Those talks involved sanctions that the Obama administration had just imposed on Russia for election interference.But the Justice Department last spring abruptly moved to dismiss the case, despite Flynn's own guilty plea, arguing that there was insufficient basis for the FBI to have questioned him in the first place and that the statements he made during the interview were immaterial to the underlying investigation into whether the Trump campaign had co-ordinated with Russia.Sullivan had resisted the department's request to dismiss the case and appointed a former federal judge from New York to argue against its motion. He defended his stance on Tuesday even as he dismissed the prosecution, writing that “many of the government’s reasons for why it has decided to reverse course and seek dismissal in this case appear pretextual, particularly in view of the surrounding circumstances.”____Follow Eric Tucker on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/etuckerAPEric Tucker, The Associated Press

  • Saskatchewan to receive 1,950 COVID-19 vaccine doses in Regina pilot project, according to memo

    The province is set to receive 1,950 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, says a Saskatchewan Health Authority memo to staff and physicians that was obtained by CBC.The memo said Regina General Hospital will serve as the home base and the vaccine doses will be given to "Regina staff providing direct care to COVID-19 patients, with the recognition that additional vaccine is being sent to Saskatchewan in the coming weeks in order to vaccinate our health care workforce across the province."The government is holding a press conference Wednesday morning at 10 a.m. to detail the province's vaccine rollout plan.The memo said the vaccinations are part of a pilot project to refine processes and distribution methods before rolling out vaccinations on a wider scale. "We look forward to fully presenting Saskatchewan's Vaccine Delivery Plan during Wednesday morning's press conference, including full details on the phased approach of vaccine delivery in Saskatchewan," a government spokesperson said.