Longueuil woman charged after 10-year-old boy scalded with boiling water

Maura Forrest
·2 min read

MONTREAL — A woman from Montreal's South Shore has been charged with aggravated assault after allegedly scalding a 10-year-old boy with boiling water.

On Friday morning, police in Longueuil, Que., arrested Stéphanie Borel, 46, who is alleged to have seriously injured the boy on Oct. 2.

Borel was first arrested immediately after the incident, which occurred outside a residence in Longueuil, but she was released with a promise to appear in court. The boy was transported to hospital to be treated for burns to his upper body.

In a statement, the police department said that after further investigation, Crown prosecutors requested that Borel be re-arrested on Friday.

The move follows public outcry over Borel's initial release. On Thursday, the Red Coalition, a Montreal-based lobby group fighting racism, wrote a letter to Longueuil Mayor Catherine Fournier and police Chief Marc Leduc calling for Borel to be taken into custody.

The suspect's release after allegedly attacking a Black child signals that "crimes against Black and racialized individuals are not treated with the same level of seriousness," executive director Joel DeBellefeuille wrote.

"We ask you to consider, for a moment, if the roles had been reversed — if a Black man had thrown boiling water on a 10-year-old white girl," he wrote. "It is hard to imagine that he would have been allowed to go free while awaiting trial. Instead, he would likely have been detained immediately, facing serious legal consequences from the outset."

In a statement posted to social media Thursday, Fournier said it's very rare for the legal criteria to be met to justify a suspect's detention even before an investigation has begun. "I could never, as an elected official, ask to review a police or judicial decision, much less demand somebody's detention," she wrote. "That would be illegal."

Longueuil police say they have taken steps to reassure the community and the boy's school, and that Quebec's help centre for victims of crime has been in touch with the family.

Borel appeared in court in Longueuil on Friday afternoon. Her next appearance is scheduled for Oct. 16.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 11, 2024.

Maura Forrest, The Canadian Press

Latest Stories

  • A correction to Thursday's story about Myles Gray

    VANCOUVER — In a story that moved Thursday about a police investigation that cleared officers of wrongdoing in the death of Myles Gray, The Canadian Press incorrectly reported that the Independent Investigations Office had decided in 2020 not to press charges against the officers. In fact, the decision was made by the BC Prosecution Service.

  • Police probe clears seven Vancouver officers in beating death of Myles Gray

    VANCOUVER — Seven Vancouver police officers involved in the beating death of Myles Gray nine years ago have been cleared of wrongdoing by a police discipline authority.

  • Trump insults Detroit, blasts hurricane disaster response while campaigning in the Motor City

    Former President Donald Trump criticized Detroit while delivering remarks to an economic group in the very same city Thursday. He also slammed the federal response to Hurricane Helene as he seeks to gain a political advantage from the storms.

  • Longueuil boy badly burned after woman throws hot water on him

    Warning: Viewer discretion is advised. A 10-year-old boy from Longueuil was badly burned with boiling water after a woman allegedly doused him with the burning liquid. As Global’s Tim Sargeant reports, the boy was hospitalized and the woman was arrested.

  • The Apprentice tackles the origins of Donald Trump, but lacks insight

    The Apprentice stars Sebastian Stan as a young Donald Trump and Jeremy Strong as infamous Republican lawyer Roy Cohn, with both giving immersive performances in a biopic that, ultimately, doesn't go far enough into its subjects' motivations, says CBC film critic Eli Glasner.

  • Joy and tears in Tokyo after atomic bomb survivors win Nobel Peace Prize

    Although she was born long after the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki were devastated by atomic bombs, 58-year-old Yoshiko Watanabe couldn't stop weeping on Friday night when she learned atomic survivors had won the Nobel Peace Prize. The Nihon Hidankyo group of atomic bomb survivors was awarded the Peace Prize in recognition of its efforts to rid the world of nuclear weapons and demonstrating, through witness testimony, that the weapons must never be used again, the Norwegian Nobel Committee said in its citation. The award is likely to renew attention on the legacy of the survivors, known as "hibakusha", and Japan's painful place in history as the only country to have nuclear weapons used against it.

  • Esmé Bianco Rips L.A. DA George Gascón Over Failing To Prosecute Her Sexual Abuse Case Against Marilyn Manson

    The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s latest interest in the multiple sexual assault allegations against Marilyn Manson has drawn the ire of one of the singer’s former accusers. Game of Thrones alum Esmé Bianco blasted George Gascón in a news conference Thursday, saying the DA has ignored her requests to meet with and has failed …

  • Gov. DeSantis warns about continuing dangers in Milton's aftermath

    Gov. Ron DeSantis warns people to not let down their guard and to be aware of hazards as they deal with the aftermath of Hurricane Milton

  • I'm a Florida-based bridal makeup artist. Hurricane Milton has battered the wedding industry and cost me thousands.

    Hurricane Milton's impact on Florida's wedding industry has hit makeup artist Jennifer Gaffney hard, with cancellations damaging her livelihood.

  • Man, 39, dead after crash in Port Mouton

    A 39-year-old man from Liverpool, N.S., is dead following a crash Thursday afternoon along the province's South Shore.Queens District RCMP say they responded at 12:37 p.m. to a report of a vehicle off a Highway 103 exit in Port Mouton.Police say the vehicle veered off the highway and came to rest in a wooded area. The driver, the only person in the vehicle, was found dead at the scene.An investigation is underway, according to a media release.MORE TOP STORIES

  • Former public safety minister didn't know about delayed spy warrant, he tells inquiry

    OTTAWA — Former public safety minister Bill Blair told a federal inquiry Friday he had no knowledge about delays in approving a spy service warrant in 2021 that may have included references to people in his own government.

  • Florida residents survey Hurricane Milton damage, begin to clean up

    As roads are cleared and power and communications are restored, we're getting a clearer picture of the damage across Florida from Hurricane Milton and the many tornadoes spawned from the storm.

  • More action needed to address N.B.'s high prices and short supply of housing

    A rent cap, tax reform and funding for a broader spectrum of housing are three of the keys to solving New Brunswick's housing woes, according to people with close eyes on the sector."The crisis is continuing," said Julia Woodhall-Melnik, a housing researcher with the University of New Brunswick in Saint John.Rents are up about 10 per cent in the last year, encampments have grown around cities and unaffordability has increased in rural areas, she said.Woodhall-Melnik is in favour of a rent cap bu

  • Moment comedian laughs in Trump’s face when he claims ‘he’s basically a truthful person’

    Comedian Andrew Schulz struggled to compose himself after Trump made the claim on his podcast

  • How N.S. university food banks are adapting to keep up with high demand

    The people who run food banks at universities across Nova Scotia are noticing more students turning to them for help each year, and some have had to make significant changes to keep up with the rising demand. After paying for housing and tuition, many students don't have much left over to afford other necessities. As the cost of groceries in this province remains high, they're finding it increasingly difficult to make their dollars stretch, according to food bank managers at Acadia, Mount Saint

  • Trail Manners: Hiking do's and don'ts

    Following these tips can help you to stay safe while protecting the environment and ensuring the enjoyment of everyone recreating in the wilderness.

  • Here's what's open and closed in Waterloo region this Thanksgiving weekend

    Here's a look at what services are available and what's open and closed in Waterloo region for the Thanksgiving weekend.K-W Oktoberfest runs all weekend with various events. Part of King Street in downtown Kitchener is closed to traffic for Willkommen Platz.Weber Street will be closed to traffic Monday morning as the Oktoberfest parade route starts at the corner of Weber Street E. and Frederick Street at 9:30 a.m., moves up Weber Street and finishes at Bridgeport Road in Waterloo around noon.Gra

  • Giants WR Malik Nabers (concussion) ruled out for Bengals game two days after attending Travis Scott concert

    Nabers suffered the concussion in Week 4 against the Cowboys.

  • Israel Steps Up Beirut Attacks as It Weighs Strike on Iran

    (Bloomberg) -- Israel stepped up airstrikes aimed at Hezbollah in Lebanon while continuing to deliberate how to retaliate against Iran for last week’s missile attack.Most Read from BloombergThe Cablebus Transformed Commutes in Mexico City’s Populous OutskirtsSan Francisco to Shut 9% of Public Schools Amid Budget WoesAs Brussels Booms, an Old Boogeyman Returns: BrusselizationChicago Marathon to Honor Kenyan Who Died After His World RecordChicago’s $1 Billion Budget Hole Exacerbated by School Turm

  • Israeli military says it opened fire near UNIFIL base in southern Lebanon

    Israel's military said its troops opened fire near a UNIFIL base in the area of Naqoura in southern Lebanon after instructing U.N. forces in the area to remain in protected spaces on Thursday morning. It said in a statement that Hezbollah fighters operate from within and near civilian areas in southern Lebanon, including areas near UNIFIL posts. The UNIFIL force said two of its peacekeepers were injured in an incident when an Israeli tank fired at a watchtower at the force's main headquarters in Ras al-Naqoura, hitting the tower and causing them to fall.