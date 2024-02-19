A look at 8UP's special for Louisville Restaurant Week
Jason Kelce said that his brother, Travis, was "out of line" after seeing his viral interaction during the Super Bowl with coach Andy Reid.
Travis Kelce seems to love kids, and that was evident after the Chiefs won the Super Bowl and his reaction to seeing Patrick Mahomes’ children.
The NFL rookie popped the question while the couple was vacationing in Hawaii
Oscar nominee Lily Gladstone is taking aim at the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, criticizing the team’s name and its fans’ use of the tomahawk chop in a series of comments made public since the big game. The 37-year-old “Killers of the Flower Moon” actress is a Native American whose heritage is that of the Siksikaitsitapi and Niimiipuu tribal groups, which are rooted in the ...
Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated says the Bears received trade inquiries about Justin Fields from other teams earlier this month.
The gap between haves and have-nots is widening, and the Group of Five can't keep up.
An All-SEC running back at South Carolina under Steve Spurrier, he played eight seasons in the pros.
The Chiefs have won three of the past five Super Bowls, and the 49ers are a conference title game fixture.
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels won the Heisman Trophy after a phenomenal season showing off his legs and his arm. Where might he be drafted in April?
On Tuesday, NFL teams can begin to use the franchise tag on pending unrestricted free agents.
Ronnie Bradford was drafted by Miami in 1993.
Holland is set to return as a starter but a pair of contributors next to him are hitting free agency.
CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Bears great Steve McMichael is improving after contracting a staph infection at a suburban hospital, and his family hopes he returns home early this week, his wife said Sunday in a statement. The 66-year-old McMichael, who went public with an ALS diagnosis three years ago, has been hospitalized since Thursday. His family hopes to have him home on Tuesday, wife Misty McMichael said. Steve McMichael was admitted into intensive care on Thursday — a week after being voted into
Tackle football offers children as young as 5 the chance to make friends, learn teamwork, maybe attract a college scholarship. Growing research shows it also can cause injuries that damage developing brains. That leaves families to balance the risks against the opportunities. Many are opting out. Participation in youth tackle football has been declining for years. But especially in communities of color, tackle football’s lure remains strong and the balance tips toward opportunity, a four-month i
Under bright lights last fall, the Buford Webb football team performed tackling drills and ran sprints. Winning would represent a proud achievement in Gwinnett County, where over 3,200 children ages 6-15 took part in the GFL’s 2023 football season. A recent Boston University study found that young athletes are at risk of developing chronic traumatic encephalopathy, a degenerative brain disease associated with repeated blows to the head.
A winter sun is setting over the brown, patchy field where Ronald Redmond’s kids have been playing football since they were 5. Tackle football is among the only recreational activities available to kids in Lexington and surrounding Holmes County, the second-poorest county in thenation’s poorest state.
McMichael, who was diagnosed with ALS three years ago, was sent to the ER with suspected pneumonia a week after he was announced to be part of the next Pro Football Hall of Fame class.
In a memo sent to his league administrators, one commissioner described reports of the CFP agreeing to or having concluded an extension of the media rights deal with ESPN as “incorrect.”
