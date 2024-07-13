A look at Arizona's record unemployment
Last month, Arizona’s Office of Economic Opportunity announced a big milestone; a 3.4% unemployment rate in May — the lowest unemployment rate for the state since at least 1976.
Zelenskyy has, somehow, found himself in extremely cringeworthy situations — in 2019, at a meeting with Trump, and on Thursday, with Biden.
According to South Korean news outlets, around 30 middle schoolers were publicly shot last week in North Korea for watching South Korean shows.
Correspondents Desi Lydic and Jordan Klepper spotted a truly baffling moment at the former president’s latest rally.
Just minutes after President Joe Biden’s so-called “big boy press conference” ended on Thursday night, the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee called for him to step aside and allow another presidential nominee to take his place, presaging a potential flood of Democrats expected to similarly break ranks over the next few days.Rep. Jim Himes (D-CT) said in a statement that he no longer believed the strongest candidate to confront the threat posed by Donald Trump’s “promised MAGA auth
The Kremlin has said that it finds U.S. President Joe Biden’s comments at the NATO Summit to be “unacceptable” and that the world paid attention to the errors that Biden makes.At the NATO Summit on Thursday, Biden drew gasps from the crowd as he introduced Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as “President Putin,” to which Zelensky reacted by smiling and shaking his head. When Zelensky took the microphone, he said, “I’m better” than Putin. Biden responded, “You’re a hell of a lot better.” Bide
It’s the “key part” that’s ready to go, warned Alyssa Farah Griffin.
Rep. Glenn Grothman (R-WI) on Thursday accused “the angry feminist movement” of emasculating men and said the U.S. should “work our way back” to 1960 if former President Donald Trump wins in November. In a House floor speech that could have been lifted from Margaret Atwood’s dystopian novel The Handmaid’s Tale, Grothman went after supporters of government-funded childcare programs and said President Lyndon Johnson’s War on Poverty “took the purpose out of the man’s life, because now you have a b
Ukraine received just 31 Abrams from the US last fall, and the tanks have had minimal effects on the battlefield.
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Friday spoke by phone with his Russian counterpart for the second time in less than a month and one day after the NATO summit wrapped up in Washington with a focus on countering Moscow, according to the Pentagon. During the call with Russian Minister of Defense Andrey Belousov, which was…
Donald Trump on Wednesday night made his thoughts on George Clooney clear after the actor pleaded with Joe Biden to withdraw from the 2024 race in a stunning New York Times op-ed.Clooney had been a vocal supporter of Biden in the weeks leading up to the U.S. president’s disastrous presidential debate, but as questions over his cognitive ability arise and cracks form within the Democratic coalition over who should lead the party, Clooney suddenly turned his back on Biden in a stunning op-ed headl
While a slow drip of Democrats is calling for President Joe Biden to step aside in the 2024 race, an untold number seems to be hoping he will take a look at the polling that suggests he stands a good chance of losing the general election and read the room.
Ten House Republicans joined most Democrats on Thursday in sinking GOP-led legislation to fund the legislative branch for fiscal 2025, throwing an embarrassing wrench in GOP leadership’s ambitious plan to pass all 12 annual funding bills by the August recess. The bill failed 205-213, with three Democrats voting in favor of it. It is the…
Delegates to the annual meeting of the Assembly of First Nations (AFN) in Montreal heard from two federal party leaders on Thursday: Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre and the NDP’s Jagmeet Singh. One group in the audience stood and turned their backs as Poilievre spoke, in response to when he told a radio station in 2008 that he felt Indigenous people needed the values of hard work, independence and self-reliance. Mike Armstrong reports.
Stormy Daniels, 45, told the Daily Mail’s podcast Everything I Know About Me, that she had a miscarriage and hasn’t had her period since the former president was indicted last March. Daniels, who first made headlines in 2016 for her affair with Donald Trump and the subsequent hush-money payments that the former president made to try and cover it up, said things were finally starting to settle down in her life right before Trump was indicted on March 30, 2023.“When the indictment happened last ye
"A once great political party now serves the interests of one man," the scathing opinion piece says The post New York Times Editorial Board Says Donald Trump Is Unfit to Lead: ‘Clear Lack of Moral Fitness’ appeared first on TheWrap.
In his first solo press conference since his June debate performance, Biden repeatedly insisted he will remain in the 2024 presidential race
As George Clooney goes, so go congressional Democrats?
VANCOUVER — A court hearing for the Saskatchewan government to argue for an injunction to stop the Canada Revenue Agency from collecting millions in carbon levy money has been cancelled.
The South Carolina senator claimed that the former president’s comments were taken “out of context.”
Russia has carried out a recent string of hybrid attacks against NATO, ranging from GPS jamming to attempted assassinations.