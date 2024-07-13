A look at Arizona's record unemployment

The Daily Beast

Stormy Daniels, 45, told the Daily Mail’s podcast Everything I Know About Me, that she had a miscarriage and hasn’t had her period since the former president was indicted last March. Daniels, who first made headlines in 2016 for her affair with Donald Trump and the subsequent hush-money payments that the former president made to try and cover it up, said things were finally starting to settle down in her life right before Trump was indicted on March 30, 2023.“When the indictment happened last ye