Look: Boa constrictor stows away in undercarriage of pickup truck

Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Arizona handled an unusual emergency when a driver who arrived in Scottsdale from Mesa discovered a boa constrictor poking its head out from the undercarriage of their pickup truck.

The Scottsdale Fire Department said on social media that the Ladder 608 crew responded when the driver spotted the large snake after parking.

The boa had apparently stowed away for the entire 10-mile drive from Mesa.

"Upon arrival, the crew carefully removed the vehicle's undercarriage skid plate to access and safely extract the snake," the post said. "Thankfully, the snake was unharmed during the process."

The reptile was turned over to the Arizona Herpetological Society for care while officials attempt to find the apparent escaped pet's owner.