A look at the changing public education enrollment landscape

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — Ontario's new education minister is stepping into one of the largest and most visible files in government, which comes with a fraught relationship with teachers, though he is no stranger to politics or tough portfolios. Todd Smith served as energy minister since 2021, balancing a need to vastly increase Ontario's electricity supply, and boosting the supply of non-emitting sources of electricity generation, with stickhandling the thorny issue of natural gas, which increases system emiss