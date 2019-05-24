A look at the Cricket World Cup venues in England and Wales

FILE - In this Friday, Sept. 8, 2017 file photo play continues under flood lights on the second day of the third test match between England and the West Indies at Lord's cricket ground in London, Friday, Sept. 8, 2017.The 2019 Cricket World Cup starts in England on May 31, Lord's is one of the venues for the competition including the final on July 14. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)

County Ground, Bristol

Since: 1889

Capacity: 11,000

Fixtures: Afghanistan vs. Australia (June 1), Pakistan vs. Sri Lanka (June 7), Bangladesh vs. Sri Lanka (June 11)

About the venue: Was bought by W.G. Grace in 1889. Bristol also hosted World Cup games in 1983 and 1999, when Sachin Tendulkar made 140 not out off 101 balls against Kenya. The pitch can be a minefield, but this month it staged a thriller as England successfully chased down Pakistan's 358.

___

County Ground, Taunton

Since: 1882

Capacity: 8,000

Fixtures: Afghanistan vs. New Zealand (June 8), Australia vs. Pakistan (June 12), West Indies vs. Bangladesh (June 17)

About the venue: Overlooked by the towers of three churches, Taunton featured at previous men's World Cups, once in 1983 and twice in 1999. They are the only men's ODIs at the ground. Which also means all six teams are playing here for the first time.

___

Edgbaston, Birmingham

Since: 1886

Capacity: 24,500

Fixtures: New Zealand vs. South Africa (June 19), New Zealand vs. Pakistan (June 26), England vs. India (June 30), Bangladesh vs. India (July 2), semifinal (July 11)

About the venue: Edgbaston will host a semifinal for the fourth time, and the showdown between No. 1-ranked England and No. 2 India. Also, South Africa returns to the scene of one of its worst World Cup moments, the 1999 semifinal against Australia, when a run out in the last over left the score tied and advanced Australia.

___

Headingley, Leeds

Since: 1890

Capacity: 18,350

Fixtures: England vs. Sri Lanka (June 21), Pakistan vs. Afghanistan (June 29), Afghanistan vs. West Indies (July 4), Sri Lanka vs. India (July 6)

About the venue: Headingley pitches are fickle, and are a paradise for seam bowling, especially when it clouds over. Of the top 18 best ODI bowling figures, 17 are by pacemen. Winston Davis has the best World Cup figures here of 7-51 in 1983 when the West Indies thrashed Australia by 101 runs. England, which plays Sri Lanka at Old Trafford, has hit 300-plus four times here since the last World Cup.

___

Lord's, London

Since: 1814

Capacity: 28,500

Fixtures: Pakistan vs. South Africa (June 23), England vs. Australia (June 25), New Zealand vs. Australia (June 29), Pakistan vs. Bangladesh (July 5), final (July 14)

About the venue: Like when England previously staged the Cricket World Cup, Lord's will host the final, its fifth. England has reached the final at home only once, in 1979, when it was crushed by the West Indies, which hasn't won it since. The highest total at Lord's still comes from the first ODI there, in 1975, when England made 334-4 against India to open that World Cup.

___

Old Trafford, Manchester

Since: 1857

Capacity: 24,600

Fixtures: India vs. Pakistan (June 16), England vs. Afghanistan (June 18), West Indies vs. New Zealand (June 22), West Indies vs. India (June 27), Australia vs. South Africa (July 6), semifinal (July 9)

About the venue: Old Trafford's first match will be the biggest of the pool stage, India vs. Pakistan. They previously met here in the 1999 World Cup and India won by 47 runs. The Pavilion End was recently renamed the James Anderson End after England's highest test wicket-taker. The ground's highest total is only 318-7 by Sri Lanka in 2006. Viv Richards still holds the ground's highest ODI score, 189 not out, in 1984 against England.

___

The Oval, London

Since: 1845

Capacity: 25,000

Fixtures: England vs. South Africa (May 30), South Africa vs. Bangladesh (June 2), Bangladesh vs. New Zealand (June 5), India vs. Australia (June 9), Sri Lanka vs. Australia (June 15)

About the venue: Where international cricket began. England played its first test here in 1880 against Australia, and won with a century from WG Grace. England opens the tournament here against South Africa. England has won 11 of its last 13 ODIs at the Oval. Bangladesh has two chances to win at the Oval for the first time.

___

Riverside, Chester-le-Street

Since: 1995

Capacity: 14,000

Fixtures: Sri Lanka vs. South Africa (June 28), Sri Lanka vs. West Indies (July 1), England vs. New Zealand (July 3)

About the venue: The most northerly ground in England. Normally, Riverside seats 5,000, but temporary seating will more than triple that. The highest Cricket World Cup total at the ground is 261-6 by Pakistan en route to beating Scotland in 1999. The highest total overall is England's 314-4 last year to beat Australia's 310-8. They are two of the only three 300-plus scores at the ground.

