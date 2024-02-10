A look at Denver roads this snowy Saturday morning
Denver's official snow gauge has reported 2.2 inches over the last 24 hours. Here's a look at the early Saturday morning roads in downtown Denver.
Scientists now have a better understanding of the risks ahead and a new early warning signal to watch for.
The huge animal swam close enough for one of the anglers to reach out and touch it.
A vet says the turtle would have likely eaten through everything in the water if it was not found.
The rare video shows them “frolicking across the fairway,” officials said.
Take a look at “one of the world’s most unusually colored” ocean animals.
A Cape Breton couple is thankful after receiving supplies by snowmobile after going nearly five days without power or water.Samantha Lowes and her spouse Darryl Boudreau live in Dutch Brook, a rural community on the outskirts of Sydney.Lowes said her house lost power on Saturday evening after a days-long storm brought as much as 150 centimeters of snow to some areas in her community. Thanks to a wood stove and a large generator purchased following an 11-day power outage after post-tropical storm
Locals in Grindavik, a town southwest of Iceland's capital Reykjavík, really can't catch a break. This afternoon, massive flows of burning lava engulfed a road, following a third volcanic eruption in the area over the last couple of months. Footage shows the natural spectacle unfolding, with construction workers desperately trying to save existing infrastructure until […]
Toyota shared a stellar outlook this week thanks to higher sales of hybrid vehicles across all its major markets.
Sun Gazing Last fall, NASA's Mars rover spotted a massive spot on the surface of the Sun — and now, that ginormous maw is looking directly at the Earth. First reported by SpaceWeather.com, the sunspot is expected to blast a coronal mass ejection (CME) out towards Earth and will be "not just a near miss, but […]
Researchers said the species was “unintentionally” rediscovered in Myanmar with the help of some cellphone photos and a Facebook post.
With more precipitation on the way to Nova Scotia, now is the time to clear the snow that's already there.
HALIFAX — A senior politician in Nova Scotia's rural Pictou County said Thursday his municipality was still struggling to clear last weekend's massive snowfall, partly because the area had been overlooked by the provincial government. "That's been a concern in this county for a while," said Robert Parker, the county's warden. "We were hit pretty darn hard with this one, yet all the attention is on Cape Breton." Cape Breton, to the east of Pictou, received as much as 150 centimetres of snow, and
The end of this week certainly won't feel like the heart of winter across Ontario, as temperatures soar into unusual February territory
Scientists in the UK announce a new nuclear fusion energy record, bringing the futuristic energy source a step closer to reality
The carcass washed up on Bolsa Chica State Beach in Huntington Beach, where officials told onlookers to keep their distance from the massive mammal.
The City of Windsor is doing some compensatory environmental work to make up for some of the habitat lost during the construction of the NextStar electric vehicle battery plant.According to the provincial Endangered Species Act, the city must create new habitat for animal species at risk."Part of the process having that project is to also design a compensation program for the impact of that project," said city forester Yemi Adeyeye.City workers are removing invasive species of trees and shrubs a
A new simulation says the AMOC — the ocean current at the center of the fictional 'Day After Tomorrow' climate change disaster movie — is set to collapse at some point in the future.
(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden’s decision to pause approval of new liquefied natural gas export licenses is an opportunity for Canada as the country prepares to start exporting the fuel, Alberta’s premier said.Most Read from BloombergBiden’s Attempt to Address Memory Issue Backfires With New GaffeChina’s Property Crisis Is Starting to Ripple Across the WorldA 99% Bond Wipeout Hands Hedge Funds a Harsh Lesson on ChinaNew York City Is Considering a Laundry Pods CrackdownPutin Takes Hard Line o
A popular geothermal spa in southwestern Iceland closed on Thursday amid concerns over the latest volcano eruption.
THUNDER BAY – Nishnawbe Aski Nation (NAN) chiefs declared a “winter roads state of emergency” in the concluding statement for their 2024 Chiefs Winter Assembly. The communique, released Thursday at the end of the three-day summit, also declared a “health state of emergency.” The mild winter has given Ontario’s northern remote communities little to no winter road season so far, Grand Chief Alvin Fiddler said. As a result, those communities haven’t received essential supplies that normally come in