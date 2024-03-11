‘Look after your emotional health, it’s not a weakness’: five ways for social workers to maintain their wellbeing

Sharing dilemmas helps social workers to learn from each other’s experiences. Photograph: Thomas Barwick/Getty Images

Social work is a rewarding and fulfilling role. You can have a career for life, work in a team and make a real difference to people’s lives. There’s no denying, however, that the work is challenging, and that some cases can be very complex. This makes it all the more vital for social workers to maintain their own health and wellbeing by taking advantage of the resources and support systems available.

Make the most of clinical supervision

Stuart Harragan is the senior family and network practitioner at the Mulberry Bush school, one of the only establishments in the country providing residential, therapeutic care and education for severely emotionally troubled and traumatised children aged from five to 12. He says social work can be emotionally challenging as practitioners may hear about things that most people never come across in their lives. Because of this, it’s vital to make good use of clinical supervision, which is an opportunity to discuss cases, their management and their impact on you with a more senior colleague. He recommends preparing for your sessions beforehand by thinking about what you want to discuss. It’s a positive opportunity to have someone understand some of the stresses you face, listen without judgment and offer experienced guidance.

Prioritise your mental and physical health

“Sometimes life gets a bit much, so looking after our emotional health is something everyone should do. It’s not a sign of weakness,” says Harragan. Professional support service (PSS) is available to all social workers to help with wellbeing. On offer are 45-minute therapy sessions with experienced counsellors or social workers – the first few being free. Some councils, such as Somerset, have 24/7 counselling services open to all staff. “This is a valuable resource,” says Somerset social worker Amanda Rae. “Especially when things happen towards the end of the day and you just need to talk to somebody. Make the most of the support systems that are available through work.” Remember that you’re not alone.

Story continues

Many employers have networks such as LGBTQIA+ or those supporting people from a minority ethnic background. Rae recommends finding support within your community and looking out for wellbeing ambassadors and mental health first aiders, who can signpost you to extra support. The British Association of Social Workers also has a toolkit, which is aimed at improving wellbeing and working conditions.

Milcah Riitho, a social worker and operational manager in the complex care team at the London borough of Bexley, says taking a walk during lunch with their team helps to bolster health in body and mind. Even when busy, it gets them away from their desks and is a chance to get to know each other better. Staff are also supported to take on hobbies and pursue interests outside work. Riitho likes outdoor swimming. “I swim most mornings. People think it’s crazy, but I enjoy it. I do some jogging as that helps too. I do it first thing in the morning and it’s liberating. By the time I come to the office, I feel really fresh.” Taking time out to do the things you like can help you relax and feel more mindful.

Keep learning

Continuing professional development (CPD) is not only a requirement when it comes to social workers renewing their registration each year, it is also a chance to focus on areas of interest. Riitho is halfway through a management course, and says CPD can really help with career development. “I joined Bexley in 2014, and since then I have developed a lot and now support social work students throughout their placements.”

Gareth Gault, a member of Social Work England’s National Advisory Forum, has lived experience of the benefit of social work intervention, having had a serious accident as a child. He agrees that CPD adds to a person’s armoury: “It keeps knowledge up to date and enhances what you give to the services.” Ways of working are evolving all the time, so try to make the most of the learning opportunities available to you. There is also CPD advice available to social workers not in direct practice. Social Work England has more information about this on its website.

Try not to isolate yourself

It’s a good idea to share dilemmas with others. “Our team has a monthly reflective space where we are in a room with a facilitator for an hour. It’s a non-judgmental space where you can talk about the impact of the work on you and your colleagues,” says Harragan.

Riitho says that working in a team allows members to share experiences. Sharing the burden of your workload can help you look at situations differently and benefit from the knowledge of others. “Sometimes people get stuck on a case and struggle to move forward, especially when you are dealing with things that are very complex. Sharing really helps.”

There are also designated 24/7 support lines for social care staff. To talk to a trained crisis volunteer, you can text FRONTLINE to 85258 and you will get an immediate response. You can also call 0300 303 4434 from 8am to 8pm, seven days a week, for trauma and bereavement support. The Social Workers’ Benevolent Trust is another organisation you can turn to. It offers financial help for social workers and their dependents in times of hardship, for example if you’re experiencing sickness, bereavement or family difficulties. They review applications for grants on a bi-monthly basis.

Create protected time

Time management is crucial. Schedule breaks into your diary and allocate parts of your day to get paperwork done. Rae advises making the most of flexible working to fit around your daily life, and, if you do accrue extra hours, make sure you take them back. Consider preventing work emails from going through to your personal phone and try not to bring your work home with you. “Keep your laptop off. Your time is your own when you’re out of work.”

Carving out time for yourself not only helps with your own wellbeing, but enhances what you can offer in your role. Ultimately, you are making an important contribution to society and this work matters. “Families are complex, you need to be well yourself to be able to support other people,” says Riitho. “I believe in social work, and you can make a real difference to people’s lives.”

