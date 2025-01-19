A look at the events that led up to the arrest of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol

Kim Tong-hyung
·6 min read

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s impeached president, Yoon Suk Yeol, was formally arrested on Sunday, days after being apprehended in a massive law enforcement operation at his presidential compound in Seoul.

Yoon’s arrest could mark the beginning of a prolonged period in custody, lasting months or longer, as he faces the possibility of imprisonment on potential rebellion charges linked to his imposition of martial law on Dec. 3.

The National Assembly voided his short-lived declaration just hours after it was announced.

Yoon claimed he took the action because the liberal opposition, which has a legislative majority, was obstructing his agendas and even the approval of his budget. He described the opposition as North Korea sympathizers, “anti-state forces” responsible for “wreaking havoc" and the "main culprits of our nation’s downfall.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Here is a timeline of events:

Jan. 19

The Seoul Western District Court grants law enforcement’s request for a formal arrest warrant for Yoon, citing him as a threat that could destroy evidence. His arrest triggers a riot by his supporters, who break into the court, smashing windows and equipment. Nearly 90 of them are arrested.

Jan. 15

Anti-corruption investigators and police raid the presidential compound and detain Yoon, more than six weeks after his ill-fated power grab. Yoon, the first sitting president to be apprehended, had been holed up in the Hannam-dong residence in the capital, Seoul, for weeks while vowing to “fight to the end” the efforts to oust him.

Jan. 14

The Constitutional Court held its first formal hearing in the case. The session lasted less than five minutes because Yoon refused to attend. The next hearing is set for Jan. 16.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jan. 7

The chief of the presidential security service, Park Jong-joon, resigns.

Jan. 3

Scuffles occur on Jan. 3 when dozens of investigators were stopped from entering Yoon's compound by presidential security forces, military personnel and vehicle barricades.

Dec. 31

Seoul Western District Court issues a warrant to detain Yoon for questioning.

Dec. 27

The National Assembly votes to impeach South Korea’s acting President Han Duck-soo over his unwillingness to fill vacancies on the bench of the Constitutional Court, plunging the country into further political turmoil.

Dec. 14

The National Assembly passes the motion 204-85, impeachingYoon. His presidential powers and duties are subsequently suspended and Prime Minister Han, the country’s No. 2 official, takes over presidential powers.

Dec. 12

Yoon defends his martial law decree as an act of governance and denies rebellion charges, vowing to “fight to the end” in the face of attempts to impeach him.

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Assembly passes motions to impeach national police chief Cho Ji Ho and Justice Minister Park Sung Jae, suspending them from official duties, over their alleged roles in the enforcement of martial law.

Dec. 11

Kim Yong Hyun, the former defense minister, is formally arrested over his alleged collusion with Yoon and others in imposing martial law. The Justice Ministry says Kim was stopped from attempting suicide hours before a Seoul court issued his arrest warrant.

South Korean police send officers to search Yoon’s office to look for evidence related to the martial law introduction but they are blocked by Yoon’s security team from entering the compound.

Police detain the national police chief and the top officer for Seoul over their roles in enforcing Yoon’s martial law orders.

Dec. 10

ADVERTISEMENT

Kwak Jong-keun, commander of the Army Special Warfare Command whose troops were sent to parliament after Yoon declared martial law, tells lawmakers that he received direct instructions from former defense minister, Kim, to obstruct them from entering the National Assembly’s main chamber. He says Kim’s instructions were to prevent the 300-member Assembly from gathering the 150 votes necessary to overturn Yoon’s martial law order.

Kwak says Yoon later called him directly and asked for the troops to “quickly destroy the door and drag out the lawmakers who are inside.” Kwak says he did not carry out Yoon’s orders.

Dec. 9

South Korea’s Justice Ministry bans Yoon from traveling overseas as police, prosecutors and South Korea’s anti-corruption agency expand competing investigations into allegations of rebellion and other charges in connection with his martial law decree.

Dec. 8

Prosecutors detain former defense minister, Kim, over his alleged role in planning and executing Yoon’s martial law enforcement.

Dec. 7

Yoon apologizes and says he won’t shirk legal or political responsibility for declaring martial law. He also says he would leave it to his party to chart a course through the country’s political turmoil, “including matters related to my term in office.”

Yoon survives an impeachment vote that most ruling party lawmakers boycotted, denying the motion that required a two-thirds majority.

Dec. 6

In a bombshell reversal, Han Dong-hun, reformist leader of Yoon's party, expresses support for suspending Yoon's constitutional powers, saying that the president poses a “significant risk of extreme actions, like reattempting to impose martial law, which could potentially put the Republic of Korea and its citizens in great danger.”

Dec. 5

Yoon replaces his Defense Minister Kim, a close associate believed to be the person who recommended the president declare martial law. Han, the leader of Yoon’s party, says he would work to defeat the opposition-led impeachment motion — even though he criticized Yoon’s declaration as “unconstitutional.” Han says there’s a need to “prevent damage to citizens and supporters caused by unprepared chaos.”

Dec. 4

Shortly after midnight, National Assembly Speaker Woo Won Shik says through his YouTube channel that the Assembly will respond to Yoon’s martial law declaration with “constitutional procedure.”

Woo reaches the Assembly’s main chamber around 12:35 a.m. Some South Korean troops break windows to enter the Assembly but fail to reach the main chamber. Woo opens a meeting at 12:47 a.m. to hold a vote on whether to lift martial law.

At around 1 a.m., 190 lawmakers, including 18 from Yoon’s own conservative People Power Party, voted unanimously to lift martial law. Troops and police begin to retreat from the Assembly shortly later.

At 4:30 a.m., martial law is formally lifted following a Cabinet meeting.

Dec. 3

In a surprise announcement at 10:29 p.m., President Yoon tells a national television audience he’s declaring martial law, saying the opposition-controlled National Assembly has become a “den of criminals” paralyzing government affairs.

Yoon vows to “eradicate” his political rivals, describing them as North Korea-sympathizing, “anti-state forces” responsible for “wreaking havoc and are the main culprits of our nation’s downfall.” He doesn’t back his claims with direct evidence.

In reaction, the main opposition Democratic Party calls for an emergency meeting.

As lawmakers begin rushing to the National Assembly, the military’s martial law command issues a proclamation declaring sweeping government powers, including the suspension of political parties’ activities and other political gatherings that could cause “social confusion” and control over media and publications. It says anyone who violates the decree could be arrested without a warrant.

Hundreds of heavily armed troops encircle the Assembly, apparently to prevent lawmakers from gathering to vote on the martial law declaration. Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung live-streams his journey from a car, pleading for people to converge on the parliament to help lawmakers get inside. The shaky footage shows him climbing over a fence to reach the grounds.

___

Associated Press writer Patrick Quinn in Bangkok contributed to this report.

Kim Tong-hyung, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • 4 Things the Middle Class Likely Won’t Be Able To Afford Once Trump Takes Office

    President-elect Donald Trump is set to take office for a second time on Jan. 20, and big changes are expected due to his proposed policies. While he has promised the country a shift in the economy, it...

  • "Barack Can’t Convince His Wife She Has To Do Her Duty?": The Internet Is Firing Back After A Fox News Host Questioned Why Michelle Obama Won't Attend Trump's Inauguration

    "Michelle Obama doesn't have to do a thing except remain true to Michelle Obama."

  • Trump won't wait to review CUSMA trade pact, experts say

    WASHINGTON — U.S. president-elect Donald Trump's pledge to hit Canada and Mexico with 25 per cent across-the-board tariffs has sent shockwaves through America's closest neighbours — but it's likely just a first step in his plan to rattle a critical trilateral trade pact.

  • Trump's New Official Portrait Tells Quite The Story. Body Language Experts Explain Why.

    The president-elect's new eyebrow-raising photo spurred a lot of conversations online. Experts think his expression and pose reveal a lot.

  • CNN Plots to Bury the Anchor Trump Hates Most

    CNN is considering a substantial demotion for one of its highest-rating stars—who also happens to be a longtime antagonist of President-elect Donald Trump. CNN chief Mark Thompson called Jim Acosta on Wednesday to propose that his show, CNN Newsroom with Jim Acosta, be moved from its 10 a.m. ET time slot to midnight, according to the newsletter Status News. “The move would effectively exile Acosta to the Siberia of television news,” media reporter Oliver Darcy pointed out.

  • Senate Republicans embarrass themselves (and America) at confirmation hearings | Opinion

    If you haven't been paying attention as Donald Trump's Cabinet picks sat through Senate confirmation hearings this week, good for you.

  • Rumors Swirl About Who Bailed Rudy Giuliani Out at the 11th Hour

    There’s a bit of a mystery surrounding who may have offered the financial backing for Rudy Giuliani to settle with a pair of 2020 election workers from Georgia that he repeatedly defamed. Under the agreement, Donald Trump’s former personal attorney gets to keep his New York and Florida apartments, as well as other valuables, in exchange for a payment to Ruby Freeman and her daughter, Shaye Moss. The amount of the payment, and its source, is undisclosed. Giuliani was ordered in December 2023 to p

  • Commerce Secretary Raimondo offers a parting shot at Trump and advice for Democrats' future

    WASHINGTON (AP) — When Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo looks at Donald Trump, she says she sees a president-elect who for all of his aggressive talk is afraid to let America compete with the rest of the world, responding instead with tariffs and curtailing immigration.

  • Elon Musk Moves to Make His Own Mar-a-Lago Near BFF Trump in D.C

    Billionaire CEO Elon Musk appears to be looking to create his very own Mar-a-Lago in the nation’s capital. Multiple anonymous sources told Eater that the world’s richest man is aiming to make the winning bid on the Line, a trendy D.C. hotel up for auction, and turn into a “private social club.” The once buzzy 220-room hotel, which launched just seven years ago, went to auction after it failed to meet its owners financial expectations, according to The Real Deal.

  • How Albertans feel about premier's approach to Team Canada tariff threat response | Canada Tonight

    Alberta Premier Danielle Smith refused to sign a joint statement of unity from the federal government and Canada’s premiers against U.S. president-elect Donald Trump’s threat to impose punishing tariffs on Canadian goods. Former Alberta politician Gary Mar says Smith’s reluctance to sign onto the agreement is in part because of the ‘disproportionate impact’ it may have on Alberta.

  • Mel Gibson Has ‘Surprised’ Response To His New Donald Trump Gig

    The "Braveheart" star is a longtime backer of the president-elect.

  • African troops 'forced to Ukraine frontlines' while Russians stay in camp

    A large number of Africans have joined the Russian army since the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. While some have voluntarily taken up arms via private companies under contract with the Kremlin, others were lured by false promises. One Cameroonian, who thought he was going to Russia to work as a caretaker, reveals the extent of this human trafficking. "Tomorrow, they want us to go on a suicide mission. I'm going to drop the gun so I don't have to go. I'll probably be tortured and sent to p

  • Russia says any British military role in Ukraine under new 100-year deal would be worrying

    Russia said on Friday that any placement of British military assets in Ukraine under a new 100-year partnership agreement between Kyiv and London would be of concern to Moscow. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was asked about the possibility of Britain setting up military bases in Ukraine under the agreement announced on Thursday by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

  • MSNBC Rips Bondi’s ‘Slack-Jawed, Whacked Out’ Confirmation Hearing

    Hosts of MSNBC’s flagship weekend talk show have blasted Pam Bondi’s performance during her confirmation hearings in the U.S. senate ahead of likely becoming the nation’s next Attorney General. Noting that Bondi had in many instances skirted entirely the questions put to her by the panel of senators, The Weekend host Michael Steele drew particular attention to an exchange between the former Florida Attorney General and Texas Senator Ted Cruz. Steele said, “What is stunning to me is that level of

  • More than 10,000 Toronto seniors missing out on old age benefits: report

    More than 10,000 low-income Torontonians are not accessing the Old Age Security (OAS) benefits they're entitled to, according to new research by Wellesley Institute and Open Policy Ontario.The Unclaimed Benefits report further shows that certain groups, including racialized individuals and those with limited proficiency in English or French, are the most likely to be missing out. "Most people think of OAS as a very simple program. You turn 65 and you apply and as long as you've been in Canada fo

  • Rachel Maddow Warns Trump 2.0 Mass Deportations ‘Playing With Fire’

    Star MSNBC political pundit Rachel Maddow issued a scathing rebuke ahead of President-elect Donald Trump’s Jan. 20 inauguration, warning that his second term would test “what our values are” as a nation. Speaking with her network colleague Alex Wagner on Friday night, Maddow said Trump’s ‘Day One’ promises of mass deportations, ending birthright citizenship, and pardoning his Capitol rioters illustrated how his administration would continue to test the foundations of American values. “I think th

  • How will the Trump tariffs affect U.S. towns depending on B.C. shoppers?

    Many Canadians are concerned about how the second term of the incoming Trump administration will affect businesses in this country. But businesses and politicians just south of the border are having similar worries. Liam Britten has more on their concerns.

  • History of Mar-a-Lago: How It Transformed From Post Cereals Heiress’ Estate to Donald Trump’s Members-only Club

    A closer look at exactly what Mar-a-Lago offers and how it became the club it is today.

  • 5 Things That Could Get Cheaper Under a Trump Presidency

    President-elect Donald J. Trump ran for office on a platform that promised to lower prices for Americans struggling under the weight of inflation. Trump has promised to slash energy prices in half,...

  • A Trump-Voting Farmer's Warning: Mass Deportations Would Be a Disaster

    (Bloomberg) -- Florida tomato grower Tony DiMare is all for President-elect Donald Trump slapping tariffs on the Mexican farmers who undercut him by paying workers a fraction of what he does.Most Read from BloombergThese Homes Withstood the LA Fires. Architects Explain WhyNYC Commuters Get New Way to Dodge Traffic: $95 Helicopter RidesWill Americans Ever Lose Their Taste for Telework?Chicago Agency Pitches $1.5 Billion Plan to Fix Transit WoesScaramucci, Ackman Donate to Whitney Tilson’s NYC May